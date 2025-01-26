Remember when Zendaya hit the unfollow button on Tom Holland during the New Year Instagram purge? Fans were freaking out, wondering if there was drama brewing between the Spider-Man duo. Was it a sign of trouble or just another Instagram clean-up? Spoiler: It was nothing serious, just Zendaya tidying up her follower list. But still, the rumors started flying.

Tom and Zendaya, who first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, have kept their relationship on the down low. They dodged the dating rumors for years before finally confirming they were an item in 2021. They’ve always been super private, only sharing occasional posts that give fans a peek behind the curtain. Recently, though, Tom opened up about what it’s like working with Zendaya, and honestly, it’s as cute as you’d expect.

On the Dish from Waitrose podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Tom cracked jokes about how they keep things professional on set. “Studios love it, one hotel room,” he laughed, before quickly adding, “Separate cars to and from set. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen, it’s work, alright?!” Classic Tom, keeping it light but real.

But then, he got a little more serious, and it was pure gold. “It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he said about Zendaya. Cue the heart eyes. And he gave a little peek into those unspoken moments they share when they’re working together. “It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later.”

And the good news for fans? They’ll be back together on screen soon enough—Spider-Man 4 drops on July 24, 2026. But that’s not all—they’ve also signed up for a Christopher Nolan film next year alongside Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway.

Zendaya also gushed about working with Tom in a Vanity Fair interview, saying it’s “strangely comfortable.” “It’s like second nature if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him,” she said. She also greatly respected his dedication, calling him “so talented, and so passionate about what he does.” Safe to say, these two have serious chemistry—not just in movies, but in real life, too.

So yeah, that unfollow thing? Totally not a big deal. Tom Holland and Zendaya are still going strong, slaying it together in both love and work.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Prince Harry Reveals Watching Meghan Markle’s Suits Love Scenes Was So Awkward He Needed ‘Therapy’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News