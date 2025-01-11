By 2023, Zendaya wasn’t just in Euphoria—she was the heart and soul of it, pulling in a cool million per episode for season three. That’s right. A cool million. Per episode.

But Zendaya’s glow-up wasn’t built in a day. Back in 2010, she kicked things off on Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne. That wasn’t just a gig; it was her launchpad to Disney domination. She didn’t stop there—roles in Frenemies and Zapped kept the checks rolling in. And then came K.C. Undercover, where she reportedly earned $200,000 per season. Not bad for someone who started out on Kidz Bop albums, right?

While teens stressed over high school, 16-year-old Zendaya rocked Dancing With the Stars in 2013. Second place? No biggie—she cashed $200K, including a $125K bonus.

Her Disney reign eventually led to bigger, better, blockbuster things. Enter: Marvel. Zendaya as MJ in the Spider-Man franchise wasn’t just iconic—it was lucrative. While her exact paycheck remained a mystery, she reportedly raked in over $10 million in bonuses for Spider-Man: No Way Home. That’s not just superhero money; that’s supernova money.

And the endorsements? Oh, she had them. CoverGirl, Lancôme, Tommy Hilfiger, Valentino, Bulgari—the girl was basically a walking luxury brand. These deals added millions to her empire. Everyone wanted a piece of Zendaya, and honestly, who wouldn’t?

Now, let’s talk about how she spent her cash. Spoiler alert: she wasn’t all about splurging. Zendaya credited her mom for her saving habits, but that didn’t mean she skipped on real estate goals. At just 20 years old, she bought her first home for $1.4 million—a Mediterranean-style dream in Los Angeles. By 2020, she leveled up again, snagging a $4 million ranch-style estate in Encino. Six bedrooms, a pool, and a guesthouse? Zendaya wasn’t just saving; she was investing.

From her Disney Channel roots to her Euphoria throne, Zendaya turned every opportunity into gold (and a lot of green). Her journey wasn’t just about making it big—it was about making it smart. Whether she was earning thousands for a Disney flick or pulling in a million per HBO episode, Zendaya proved one thing: talent, hustle, and a dash of MJ-level cool could take you straight to the top.

