Samuel L. Jackson might’ve just let the Marvel cat out of the bag—and he didn’t even blink. Chatting on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he casually mentioned juggling Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and Secret Invasion at the same time. No biggie, just another day as Nick Fury!

“When I was in London just now, it was like Ant-Man and Captain Marvel 2 was happening, and we were getting ready to do Secret Invasion,” Jackson said. “So it’s like three Marvel movies on one lot. I was running around from place to place.”

Three Marvel projects? On the same lot? This guy’s Marvel’s personal superhero speedrunner. But here’s the real twist: We knew Fury would make a splash in The Marvels (Jackson already leaked that on Instagram).

But Ant-Man 3? Out of nowhere. Considering Kang’s about to tear apart the multiverse in that movie, Fury must show up. It’s the ultimate Fury can’t miss this moment. After all, the last time we saw Nick, he was chillin’ off-world while Talos took his place in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Now let’s talk Secret Invasion. The buzz is real because Nick Fury’s return is a big deal. The show’s all about the Skrulls, and do you think that’s a perfect reason for Fury to re-enter the MCU? You’re not alone. Plus, Jackson’s been all about mixing it up.

“When I was in London just now,” he says, “it was like Ant-Man and Captain Marvel 2 was happening, and we were getting ready to do Secret Invasion.” So, yeah. Fury’s pulling double (or triple) duty.

But before we get too hyped, let’s not forget Jackson’s MCU history. The dude’s been in everything: Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, Avengers, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D…. He’s been the face of the MCU. But there’s one thing that’s never happened: He never got to step foot in Wakanda. Black Panther was where Fury didn’t show up, and Jackson’s not happy about it.

“All the Black people in the Marvel Universe were trying to figure out, ‘Why can’t we go to Wakanda?'” Jackson said. “Me, Don, Anthony Mackie… but they made it. They got to fight. I still didn’t get there.” Honestly, Fury and the boys need a trip to Wakanda, stat.

Okay, let’s be honest. Secret Invasion might’ve flopped harder than a Skrull in disguise, and The Marvels didn’t exactly break the bank. But Samuel L. Jackson? He’s far from done. In 2024, he hit Argylle, voiced Garfield in The Garfield Movie, and wrapped up filming Afterburn with Dave Bautista.

And let’s not forget about Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist—the Peacock hit about a 1970 armed robbery during Muhammad Ali’s comeback fight. It’s Peacock’s biggest premiere ever. So, yeah. Fury might’ve had some misfires, but his latest projects? They’re straight-up fire. Get ready because Fury’s not done owning the MCU—and the world.

