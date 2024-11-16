Samuel L. Jackson, aka Nick Fury of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of Hollywood’s most recognized actors. He is not only one of the most prolific but also among the highest-paid actors in the industry. Jackson has starred in more than 150 movies, including live-action features and animated flicks. He has worked with many notable filmmakers and has achieved numerous accolades over the years.

Jackson gained recognition with movies like School Daze and Do the Right Thing, but his breakthrough came with Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. he won the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Jules Winnfield in the cult classic film by Tarantino. He has worked with Tarantino in a few other films as well. Before the MCU, he was also a part of another popular film franchise. Samuel played Jedi Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

As per The Numbers, Samuel L Jackson has appeared in 54 movies as a lead actor and has a $4.58 billion worldwide aggregate box office. However, his last few films have not done so well financially. Argylle and The Marvels were big box office duds leaving a bad impression in the actor’s filmography for the last five years. His movies have grossed around over $28 billion at the worldwide box office. The MCU films alone have brought him great fortune, and he is still an integral part of the universe, yet the last movie starring Samuel was a big flop.

Let’s take a look at the last five films of the actor at the worldwide box office-

The Kill Room (2023) – $994,105

The Protégé (2021) – $8.73 million

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021) – $70.09 million

Argylle (2024) – $96.22 million

The Marvels (2023) – $206.13 million

Samuel L Jackson’s The Piano Lesson by Malcolm Washington was released in the US, in select theatres on November 8. It also features John David Washington, Ray Fisher, and Michael Potts. It is set to arrive on Netflix on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Gladiator II Box Office (Korea): Remains At #1 & Experiences A 38% Hike Even On Its 3rd Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News