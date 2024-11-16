Tom Hardy and Will Smith are two big stars in Hollywood. Their star power has been tested this year, as the industry had low expectations from Will’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and Venom: The Last Dance, led by Tom, also opened to a lukewarm debut. Things turned around for Smith’s Bad Boys 4, and now Hardy’s superhero movie has reportedly surpassed the buddy cop action flick. Scroll below for the deets.

Bad Boys 4 was released in June this year and featured the dynamic duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. It crossed the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office. It was made on a reported budget of $100 million. It features Venessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Eric Dane in key roles besides the lead pair.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Venom: The Last Dance has collected $287 million so far at the international box office. Venom 3’s top 10 markets include China, Mexico, the UK, Germany, Korea, France, Italy, Australia, India, and the US & Canada. China is leading the list in the foreign markets with its $84.3 million cume, followed by Mexico’s $17.5 million. In the UK, Tom Hardy’s film has collected $14.5 million so far, and in Germany, the local cume stands at $11.7 million.

Venom 3 raked in $11.4 million in Korea, $10.3 million in France, and $7.5 million in Italy. The movie also collected $7.5 million in Australia, and in India, it has earned $7.3 million so far. As per the report, Venom: The Last Dance’s overseas cume reached $287 million, and in North America as well, the movie is steadily contributing to its global box office.

At the US box office, Tom Hardy’s movie raked in $118.5 million, taking the global cume to $405.5 million, and with that, it surpassed the worldwide collection of Will Smith starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s $404.5 million. It is now the 8th highest-grossing movie of the year. The movie surpassed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes‘ global haul of $397.37 million when it crossed the $400 million mark. It is now behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $450.80 million gross.

Venom: The Last Dance was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

