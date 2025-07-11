After months of Taeil and two of his associates’ trial, the 26th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court held a sentencing hearing on July 10, 2025. They have been charged with violating the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes and have been sentenced to jail for 3 years and six months. For those who are unfamiliar with the situation, the incident in question occurred in June 2024.

Around 4 a.m. at Mr. Lee’s residence in Bangbae-dong, Seocho-gu, the incident occurred. Allegedly, the defendants assaulted a Chinese individual who was reportedly intoxicated. The prosecutors constantly tried to pinpoint how serious this case is and how nonchalant the defendants allegedly behaved. Allegedly, the trio discussed putting the victim in a taxi to a different location from the original crime scene, to tamper with the facts and confuse the investigation. Scroll ahead to read more about the punishment.

What Has The Court Ruled As Taeil’s Punishment?

As per KBIzoom, Taeil and the two other convicts have been sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in jail by the court. In addition to this, the court has ordered a few more conditions:

40-hour sexual violence treatment program

Disclose their personal information in public

Face a 5-year restriction from all institutions involving children, youth, and disabled people.

The court, in an official statement, stated, “Due to the imposition of a prison sentence in the first trial and concerns about flight risk, an arrest warrant will be issued.” Even though a settlement was reached between the victim and the defendants, the prosecutors argued to understand the gravity of the situation and asked for a firm sentence. The prosecution stated, “The defendants show no sincere remorse. Despite the agreement, we request a 7-year prison term for each.”

However, it was Taeil’s legal representative who asked for leniency in sentencing by citing that he has completed the sexual violence prevention program and therapy. The K-pop idol’s legal team stated, “He is deeply remorseful and promises to never repeat such actions.” When the idol was asked to share his part, Taeil said in his final statement, “To those I disappointed, I am truly sorry. If given another chance, I will live my life doing good.”

In 2024, news broke out about K-pop idol Taeil allegedly being involved in a gang r*pe case of an unconscious and intoxicated Chinese tourist. According to The Korea Times, the idol, along with his two accomplices – Lee and Hong – met with the tourist at a bar in Seoul’s Itaewon district. After getting a few drinks, when the woman was quite intoxicated, they took her to Lee’s residence via taxi. While she was still unconscious, three of them allegedly took turns to take advantage of her and assaulted her s*xually. This comes under the category of aggravated r*pe (as per South Korean law, as multiple perpetrators were involved).

How Netizens Have Been Reacting To Taeil’s Punishment Over His Involvement In S*xual Assault?

For the unversed, Taeil began his career in the music industry with NCT U in 2016. He later became a member of NCT 127. But as soon as his name got entangled in the s*xual assault controversy, his band’s agency, SM Entertainment, removed him from the group and terminated his contract in 2024. However, now that he has been sentenced to jail for 3 & a half years, netizens are not happy with the court’s decision. X (previously known as Twitter) has been filled with people’s frustrated opinions.

One wrote, “Taking advantage of the fact that the victim was a foreigner, they even discussed a meticulous plan to confuse her about the location of the crime and to avoid being tracked by the police.” Another commented, “This is insane! When the investigation start I thought the police did it with victim in mind, but when it lead to court… the court disappoint us this is a r*pe case. he should be death, three years is way too light for his heavy crime.”

Well, what are your thoughts?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

