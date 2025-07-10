Squid Game 3 premiered its final season on June 27, 2025, on Netflix. Over the years, even though K-drama has become a global phenomenon, many people have voiced their frustration over the ending of the last season. Social media platforms were filled with hateful and regretful comments from the viewers, as they didn’t expect it to end like that. Not only the ending, but many of them even claimed a few scenes to be illogical and stupid.

However, one of the biggest complaints has been about the masked VIPs. They were the ones who created Squid Game for fun, and these five masked VIPs come from different countries—two from the USA, one from the UK, France, and China, to show diversity among them. After facing massive backlash from the audience, Bryan Bucco, who played one of the masked VIPs, has opened up about their roles and made shocking claims about the OTT platform Netflix.

What Did The American VIP Say About Squid Game 3?

Many viewers blamed the actors for displaying such a poor performance in Squid Game 3. Replying to those TikTok comments, Bryan Bucco said (via Pinkvilla), “Those are the English dubs. Not the actors’ voices.” He further agreed with one of the netizens’ claims that their presence in the show was “useless” and expressed that he had wished the characters had a better backdrop for a story, or if they could have shown a little bit more. Bucco further blamed Netflix and said, “It could be Netflix messing sh*t up?”

Finished Squid Games S3. Ending was mid but what pissed me off most were the fuckin VIPs. They served no purpose than narrating what was happening on screen like we literally just didn’t see it happen. Fucking NPC ass dialogue. pic.twitter.com/ztIEFdpe5a — SPDRMNKYXXIII (@Spdrmnkyxxiii) July 2, 2025

On top of that horrible actors. All that budget and you can’t hire some decent B/C grade American actors ffs — Osama ‘OCL’ Karamat (@OsamaKaramat) July 3, 2025

The VIPs masks in season 3 of squid game were so cheap, they were much better in Season 1. I think they blew the budget on the CGI baby. #squidgame pic.twitter.com/bguVktKbdd — Bruce (@Bruce88818) July 3, 2025

When he was asked on the social media platform why there was a need to dub their voices in the Korean version of Squid Game as the real voices could have been used, the actor responded being unsure, “Yeah, I don’t know. I mean it’s whatever… maybe it’s a region thing?” Bryan Bucco continued to explain that some of the actors’ voices sound completely different than what they have been portrayed in the show, and the viewers can’t even expect it.

However, Bucco gave due respect to the voice artists who dubbed their voices in Squid Game and appreciated finding similar ones. He stated, “I don’t even want to sh*t on my voice actor either because I think he did fine, I’m sure it wasn’t easy for him to say his lines either haha…”

Bryan talked about his filming experience and appreciated his time working with Lee Byung-Hun, who played Front Man in the series. According to him, they practiced their lines for three days while on set. On the other hand, Kevin Yorn, who played the other American VIP, is actually a lawyer in real life and works in the firm that represents Hwang Dong-Hyuk (the director).

