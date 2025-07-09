Head Over Heels, tvN’s ongoing fantasy rom-com K-drama, starring Choi Yi-Hyun and Choo Young-Woo, is garnering a lot of attention worldwide. The storyline of the series revolves around Park Seong-A (Choi Yi-Hyun), a high school student by day and a competent and talented shaman by night, who falls in love with one of her clients, who turns out to be her classmate as well. The client in question is Bae Gyeon-U (Choo Young-Woo), who is cursed and is supposed to die within 21 days.

To help him survive, Gyeon-U’s grandmother takes him to the shaman, Seong-A, who takes up his case immediately as he ticks all the boxes of her ideal man. When she finds out he is the new transfer student at her school, she determines to help him at any cost, even if that includes risking her own life. As the story unfolds, a romantic angle has started to brew. It’s keeping the viewers really intrigued. This is the reason why it’s soaring high with its viewership ratings. Scroll ahead.

Is Head Over Heels Continuing To Lead The Viewership Rating List?

Amid the tight ratings race, Head Over Heels maintained its top spot even after its sixth episode. According to Nielsen Korea (via Soompi), the broadcast on July 8 garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4 percent, and it saw a significant boost of almost 0.3 percent from its previous episode that scored a rating of 3.7 percent.

The unique plotline and the cute chemistry between Choi Yi-Hyun and Choo Young-Woo make this drama more interesting. Viewers are loving how Park Seong-A channels her shamanic power to help her first love while Bae Gyeon-U resists her with all his might. However, as per the latest episode update (spoilers ahead), Seong-A has lost her power as a human talisman but hasn’t stepped down from protecting Gyeon-U.

After keeping her being a shaman a secret from Gyeon-U, when he finally sees her as a shaman, he realizes what has been happening with him since he moved to the new school. Despite getting close to Seong-A, Bae Gyeon-U starts to avoid her more after learning the truth about her. The twists and turns of the drama Head Over Heels are quite intriguing and can keep the audience on the edge of their seat in every episode.

On the other hand, ENA’s Salon De Holmes starring Lee Si-Young also saw a jump in its viewership rating from its previous episode to the latest one. It earned an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent, which is 0.6 percent higher than the last episode that garnered an average of 2.7 percent rating. This means it almost reached its personal best score of 3.4 percent.

