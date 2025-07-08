The South Korean entertainment industry is going through quite a lot of chaos. From actors and idols getting embroiled in different scandals to stars announcing divorce, and many more. Recently, popular actress Lee Si-Young announced her second pregnancy and even stated that the father of the unborn child is her ex-husband. Her agency and her ex-husband have also confirmed it in their separate official statements.

Earlier this year, Si-Young got divorced from her husband, and now she has announced her pregnancy. This whole situation sparked speculations, and to stop those assumptions, the actress took to her official Instagram account and addressed the whole incident. After having her first child in 2018, she always wanted to have another child, which is why she had frozen her eggs and her ex-husband’s sperm. Now, she is pregnant through the IVF process. Scroll ahead to know more.

Lee Si-Young Is Once Again Pregnant?

An exclusive report from Maeil Kyungje, a Korean media outlet, stated this first, and while confirming it, Lee Si-Young’s agency, ACE FACTORY, stated via Koreaboo, “Lee Si Young recently confirmed her pregnancy. It’s correct that it is the second child of the ex-husband. We ask for your understanding that details such as the timing of the pregnancy cannot be revealed because it is her private life.”

Later, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared every detail regarding her pregnancy process so that no one could speculate or misunderstand her situation, as it was becoming a hot topic of discussion. She wrote,

“Hello, this is Lee Si Young. I am currently pregnant. I am writing this here now because I thought it would be better to prevent future misunderstandings and speculations in advance.

Eight years ago, when I had my first child, now the most precious person in my life, I was not married and was filming a drama. Back then, I was younger and had many shortcomings. Every time I saw Jung Yoon in my arms, I regretted and blamed myself for the time I spent with anxiety and negatively.

That’s why I promised myself that if I ever got another chance, I would never regret it again. I prepared for my second child through IVF during my marriage. However, a long time passed without receiving the fertilized embryos, and the topic of divorce naturally came up.

After all the legal process was sorted out, the five-year frozen embryo storage period was ending, and I had to make a choice. Before the disposal date, I decided to have the transplant myself.

Although I didn’t ask for consent from the other person, I will bear the full weight of my decision. I have always wanted a child, and I did not want to repeat the regret I felt with my first child, so I could not discard the embryo.

The only reason I was able to endure my troubled married life was because I had my child, who was an angel who gave me full happiness, hope, and inspiration. It was because I had a miraculous child who made me feel like my reason for existence was to be his mother.

There may be many difficult times ahead, and I have had concerns about various scenarios, but despite all that, I believe that my choice is more valuable. This choice was a meaningful decision in my life. Looking back, the most precious thing in my life has always been my child.

It is through these miraculous times that I fill my imperfect life and give myself strength, and I feel like my life is finally being filled. Right now, I am only grateful for the new life that came to me, and I am spending a more peaceful and happy time.

I will humbly accept any criticism or advice you give me in the future. I will live faithfully with a deep sense of responsibility and do what I can for my child. Thank you for reading this long message.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이시영_Lee Si Young (actress)🇰🇷 (@leesiyoung38)

In response to the whole message, Si-Young’s ex-husband also confirmed the news by stating that even though he did not give his consent to have this baby, he will still fulfill his responsibilities as a father. As per his statement, he wrote via Koreaboo, “Even after breaking up with her, we have communicated about raising our first child. The same goes for our second child. As a mother and father, we will both do our best.”

Lee Si-Young can currently be seen in the K-drama Salon De Holmes.

For more such stories, click on Korean Entertainment News

Must Read: Omniscient Reader: The Prophet — Why Are BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Fans Calling To Boycott The Movie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News