Squid Game finally concluded with season 3, which premiered on June 27, 2025, on Netflix. On the other hand, after wooing viewers with his performance in When Life Gives You Tangerines, Park Bo-Gum returns with another drama, Good Boy, and receives a lot of appreciation. While Squid Game 3 leads the list of buzzworthy K-dramas of the week despite getting mixed reviews from its audience, Bo-Gum reigns as the top actor. Scroll ahead to find out the complete list of buzzworthy K-dramas and actors.

Top 10 Buzzworthy K-Dramas

According to Korea’s Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of dramas (via Soompi), Squid Game 3 has reached the No. 1 position, followed by tvN’s Our Unwritten Seoul in the second rank and JTBC’s Good Boy in the third position. This list has been made based on the most generated buzz. The company does a proper assessment by collecting data from blog posts, news articles, online communities, social media videos and photos.

This week, Head Over Heels rose to fourth on the list, while Our Movie took 5th. Oh My Ghost Client can be seen in the sixth spot. Here’s the list of the top 10 buzzworthy K-dramas of this week.

Squid Game 3 Our Unwritten Seoul Good Boy Head Over Heels Our Movie Oh My Ghost Clients The First Night with the Duke For Eagle Brothers Salon de Holmes Mercy for None

Step into the games one last time. Squid Game Season 3. June 27. pic.twitter.com/2MBLgbiEae — Netflix (@netflix) May 22, 2025

Top 10 Buzzworthy Korean Actors

On the other hand, Good Boy’s Park Bo-Gum took the top spot on the most buzzworthy actor list, followed by the actress Park Bo-Young on no. 2 and GOT7’s Jinyoung on no. 3. They were seen in the drama Our Unwritten Seoul. However, Lee Jung-Jae from Squid Game made it to the list at no. 4. Choo Young-Woo and Choi Yi-Hun from Head Over Heels took the 5th and 6th positions respectively in the list. Check out the complete list of buzzworthy actors of this week below:

Park Bo Gum – Good Boy Park Bo Young – Our Unwritten Seoul Jinyoung – Our Unwritten Seoul Lee Jung Jae – Squid Game 3 Choo Young Woo – Head Over Heels Cho Yi Hyun – Head Over Heels Kim So Hyun – Good Boy Jeon Yeo Been – Our Movie Namkoong Min – Our Movie Jo Yuri – Squid Game 3

He’s definitely a knockout in our books. 💪🏻 Watch #ParkBoGum as Yoon Dong-ju in #GOODBOYonPrime, now streaming on Amazon Prime! pic.twitter.com/KxSmqntsjx — Prime Video Singapore (@primevideosg) June 6, 2025

Currently, Good Boy and Head Over Heels (both streaming on Amazon Prime Video) are garnering quite a lot of appreciation from viewers across the globe. Meanwhile, many Squid Game fans expressed their frustration over the unsatisfactory ending of the drama and shared their mixed reviews about it on social media platforms. Even then, the series maintained the buzz over the week to reach the top spot on the list. What do you think?

