Shudder has yet another unexpected hit on its hands as its new release, Good Boy, is quietly climbing the box office chart and turning its unusual premise into a real success story. The film features director Ben Leonberg’s dog Indy, who becomes the center of a supernatural siege. Its trailer spread like wildfire online before hitting the big screens, as many flocked to search whether the four-legged star makes it to the end.

Good Boy Box Office: Earns $4.8 Million In Just 10 Days

By the close of its second weekend, the film had pulled in $1.36 million over three days in the domestic market, bringing its worldwide total to $4.8 million in just 10 days, according to Box Office Mojo.

Now, this may appear small next to 2025 horror giants’ domestic numbers, such as Sinners with $278.5 million, Final Destination Bloodlines with $138.1 million, The Conjuring: Last Rites with $172.4 million, and Weapons with $151.1 million, but for a Shudder original, it is a significant achievement.

Good Boy Climbs Shudder’s Highest-Grossing Movies Chart

Within 10 days of release, Good Boy climbed Shudder’s chart of highest-grossing titles, a remarkable feat for a platform known more for streaming than for box office hits. Their films usually open modestly in theaters before finding their audience online, making this run an impressive exception.

The $4.8 million total pushed it ahead of the 2024 slasher In a Violent Nature, which earned $4.2 million and holds a 78% Rotten Tomatoes score. Good Boy now stands as Shudder’s second-highest-grossing theatrical release, trailing only Late Night with the Devil, which pulled in $10 million last year.

The film’s glowing reviews have helped its run, with critics giving it a Certified Fresh 90% Rotten Tomatoes score. Even so, it is tracking behind Late Night with the Devil, which had already collected $6.2 million by this stage of its release.

However, for Shudder, this is still a clear win, as no film under its banner had crossed the $1 million mark in theaters before 2024. Good Boy’s performance has raised that bar higher than ever, giving the streamer a theatrical success few expected.

Good Boy Box Office Summary

Domestic- $4.8 million

International – $10.6 thousand

Worldwide – $4.8 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

