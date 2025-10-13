Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a box office phenomenon! It has gone way past The Mugen Train at the worldwide box office. New milestones are being set, and the next big target is emerging as the 4th highest-grossing film of 2025 globally! Scroll below for the latest collection in Japan, the US, and other circuits.

Infinity Castle Japan Box Office Collection

Most would know, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle aims to surpass The Mugen Train and emerge as the highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. According to Luiz Fernando, Akaza’s Return grossed $1.9 million during its third weekend. It saw a 37% drop from the last weekend, due to strong competition from Chainsaw Man, 5 Centimeter Per Second, Kokuho, and other local releases.

The domestic collection of the second highest-grossing film in Japan surges to $245.8 million (¥36.25 billion). Akaza’s Return has registered 25.1 million admissions and is also the second most-watched film ever at the Japanese box office.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle US Box Office Collection

As per the latest update, the cumulative total in the US stands at $128.6 million. Drumroll, please! Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has finally surpassed Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($128.1 million) to emerge as the highest-grossing international film in history!

Crosses $650 million worldwide!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has accumulated $280.6 million overseas, including earnings from international markets like South Korea and Taiwan. The worldwide total now surges to $655 million.

Akaza’s Return is currently the fifth highest-grossing film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It must continue at a strong pace to steal the fourth spot from Jurassic World Rebirth, which has earned $867.9 million.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Summary

US Collection: $128.6 million

Japan Collection: $245.8 million

Overseas Collection: $280.6 million

Worldwide Collection: $655 million

