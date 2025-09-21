The US box office is witnessing new benchmarks for anime films — courtesy of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which is on rampage mode. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film earned 70% more than Pokémon: The First Movie on the second Friday. It is now closer than ever to creating history. Scroll below for a detailed day 8 report!

How much has Infinity Castle earned at the US box office?

As per Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle garnered $4.6 million on day 8. It suffered an around 78.7% drop compared to the first Friday, which accumulated $21.6 million. It also registered the biggest second Friday for an anime film, surpassing Pokémon: The First Movie’s $2.7 million. This means Akaza’s Return earned almost 70% higher.

The cumulative total at the US box office surges to $92 million. Infinity Castle is now only $8 million away from crossing the $100 million mark, the first-ever for an anime film in the history of the US box office. According to the projections, Haruo Sotozaki‘s film could earn over $15 million during its second weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the US box office:

Previews: $11.4 million

Day 1: $21.6 million

Day 2: $21.6 million

Day 3: $16 million

Day 4: $5 million

Day 5: $5.4 million

Day 6: $3.7 million

Day 7: $2.6 million

Day 8: $4.6 million

Total: $92 million

Will it become the #1 international film at the US box office?

Infinity Castle is already the highest-grossing Demon Slayer film at the North American box office. It now aims to surpass the Chinese film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($128.1 million) and become the biggest international grosser in the US. With that, Akaza’s Return will continue its record-breaking spree.

