Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 has taken over theaters in a way few anime films ever have as the movie has broken records across the globe and turned every screening into a major event. Crunchyroll has leaned fully into that momentum, keeping the film as a theatrical exclusive while it continues to dominate box offices. For now, the only way to experience Ufotable’s stunning animation and the intensity of the story is on the big screen.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Streaming Update

Now, fans hoping for a quicker path to streaming will need patience. Crunchyroll has confirmed that Infinity Castle won’t arrive online this year, with streaming pushed all the way to 2026, per Screenrant. This means the entire next year will pass with the movie locked to theaters, a rare move in an age where most blockbusters appear online within weeks.

Why Crunchyroll Took A Bold Release Approach

The company’s plan is clear and that is to extend the theatrical life of Demon Slayer as long as possible. However, for fans, that means missing it in theaters could mean waiting more than a year to watch it again.

Crunchyroll is betting that excitement around the series will carry on long enough to justify the long delay, and judging by the numbers so far, the gamble may work.

The approach is not only about ticket sales but also about preserving the event-like feel of the release. The film has drawn both anime veterans and newcomers, and Crunchyroll knows its strength lies in the shared cinema experience. The powerful visuals from Ufotable and the booming sound that fills a theater can’t be matched at home, and extending exclusivity helps keep that energy alive.

Still, the downside for many is obvious. Once its theater run ends, there will be no immediate way to revisit the movie. Fans who miss the big screen showing will have no option but to wait until 2026 to see Infinity Castle again.

