Just when most films struggle to survive a few weeks in theaters, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is rewriting the rules in India. The anime blockbuster has quietly crossed a massive milestone, and what’s more surprising, it’s still not done yet.

225 Days & The Run Isn’t Slowing Down

The global anime phenomenon Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle continues to make history in India. The film officially completed an extraordinary 225-day theatrical run this week, a rare feat in today’s fast-paced box-office cycle. Even months after its September 12, 2025, release, it continues to draw audiences.

The film originally hit theaters on September 12, 2025, and wrapped up its initial run with a gross of ₹88 crores. It returned to cinemas on March 6, 2025, and continues to run to this day. With a combined theatrical run of 225 days across both releases in India, the updated box office figures post-re-release are still awaited.

One of the biggest highlights of its sustained success is its uninterrupted screening at PVR L&T Hyderabad, where it is still playing, reflecting consistent audience demand.

From the moment it hit theaters, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle witnessed packed shows, repeat viewings, and strong word of mouth. The film didn’t just perform well; it dominated. Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment in India, it also reshaped advance booking trends during its release phase, signaling a growing appetite for anime on the big screen.

Highest-Grossing International Animated Film In India

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle eventually earned the title of the highest-grossing international animated film of all time in India. Its performance highlighted the growing fandom and demand for anime content on the big screen in the country.

The continued success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle stands as a testament to its cultural impact and the deep connection it has built with anime fans in India, cementing its position as a landmark theatrical success in India.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Denji & Reze’s Dark Love Story

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News