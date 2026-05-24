Michael is still holding strongly at the box office in North America. The movie is edging closer to its next big milestone at the worldwide box office and is also on track to beat the global haul of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. The movie is chasing the ultimate title of becoming the world’s biggest music biopic. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

It has lost 254 theaters on Thursday, including all IMAX in North America. The movie has collected $5.1 million on its 5th Friday at the domestic box office. It has recorded the biggest 5th Friday for any biopic. It declined by 27.1% from last Friday, and with that, the movie has hit $299.1 million at the North American box office. It has crossed the $300 million mark domestically, becoming the 4th Lionsgate film to do so.

Edges closer to the $800 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Michael has dropped to #3 in the domestic box office rankings and will stay there this weekend. The Jaafar Jackson starrer stands at the $439.2 million at the overseas box office, and, when combined with the domestic cume, the worldwide collection hits the $738.4 million. It is on track to cross the $800 million worldwide milestone this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $299.2 million

International – $439.2 million

Worldwide – $738.4 million

Edges closer to beating Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle worldwide

According to reports, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected around $802.6 million worldwide in its theatrical run. It emerged as the all-time highest-grossing anime movie worldwide, beating Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Michael is edging closer to beating the global haul of Infinity Castle. The Demon Slayer movie became a worldwide cultural phenomenon, and beating it will be an exceptional feat for the music biopic.

Michael needs to hold strong at the box office this weekend, and if it holds up well against the Star Wars movie, there’s no stopping the film. Its current goal is to beat Bohemian Rhapsody as the all-time highest-grossing music biopic ever worldwide. For that, Jaafar Jackson’s movie has to cross the $900 million milestone as well. It is going there steadily and might achieve it by the end of its theatrical run. Antoine Fuqua’s Michael was released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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