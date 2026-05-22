The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One’s release date has been pushed back a few months next year leaving the fans a little disappointed. But their excitement will remain the same. The studio revealed this news with the film’s first look, and with that comes the expectation that the movie will break the original The Passion of the Christ’s longstanding worldwide box-office record. Find out how much the sequel needs to beat the OG movie’s record as the all-time biggest Christian cinema worldwide.

The record the sequel needs to beat

The Passion of the Christ by Mel Gibson became a once-in-a-generation phenomenon. The film, produced on a relatively modest budget, stunned the industry with its massive worldwide earnings during its lifetime. Even today, the worldwide total of $610.06 million remains untouched in faith-based cinema, making it the highest-grossing Christian movie ever made. That is a massive benchmark for any modern release, especially for a religious drama, but the franchise’s legacy makes the conversation impossible to ignore.

Box office summary of The Passion of the Christ [via Box Office Mojo]

Domestic – $370.7 million

International – $239.3 million

Worldwide – $610.06 million

Can the sequel beat its predecessor as the new all-time biggest Christian movie worldwide?

To claim that crown, The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One would need to surpass the $610 million global haul set by the original movie. The Passion of the Christ was not just a box-office hit; it became a cultural phenomenon. It generated intense discussion worldwide and attracted audiences far beyond traditional faith-based moviegoers. If the film successfully captures even a portion of the original’s cultural impact, it could become one of the biggest surprise box office stories of its release year.

The challenge is huge indeed, and the modern theatrical trends are far more franchise-driven, and audience habits have changed dramatically since 2004. Reaching $600 million worldwide is difficult for almost any superhero, animated, or established blockbuster franchise.

However, faith-based films have repeatedly proven they can outperform expectations when audience demand is strong. And unlike many modern releases, The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One already benefits from one of the most recognizable religious films ever made.

The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One is now scheduled for release on May 6, 2027.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu Box Office: Poised To Beat This Star Wars Film’s Entire Global Run In Its Opening Weekend Alone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News