The epic biblical drama, The Passion of the Christ, by Mel Gibson, is one of the most discussed and divisive religious films ever made. Gibson recently announced its sequel, which, over decades later, has been tentatively titled The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. As sequel preps gear up, let’s revisit the box office triumph of this R-rated biblical drama. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie features Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth, Maia Morgenstern as Mary, mother of Jesus, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene. The drama depicts the Passion of Jesus mostly according to the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. It received mixed reviews on the aggregate site – the critics gave it a below-average 49%; while summing up their reviews, the critics’ consensus stated, “Director Mel Gibson’s zeal is unmistakable, but it will leave many viewers emotionally drained rather than spiritually uplifted.”

However, The Passion of the Christ received a strong 81% from the audience. The movie achieved a few box office records with its excellent run. It holds the biggest opening weekend record for a Christian-themed film, $83.8 million. According to Box Office Mojo, Mel Gibson’s film was the highest-grossing R-rated movie in the US until Deadpool and Wolverine came out last year.

The movie collected $370.78 million at the US box office and $239.27 million overseas. Made against an estimated budget of $30 million, it raked in $610.06 million worldwide. The Passion of the Christ is the highest-grossing independent film and the highest-grossing Christian movie ever. The biblical drama received three Oscar nominations, including Best Makeup, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score.

Now, a sequel to The Passion of the Christ has been in development for years. It has been co-written by Mel Gibson and Randall Wallace. Jim Caviezel will return as Jesus, and the film will explore the three days between the Crucifixion and Resurrection, focusing on Jesus’s descent into Hades, his post-resurrection appearances, and the spiritual dimensions of his triumph over death. It was delayed due to several reasons, including the pandemic. The release date has yet to be revealed.

