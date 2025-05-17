Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, the highly anticipated eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible film series starring Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise, is finally out in Indian theatres today. Have you ever wondered whether any of the MI films have won or been nominated for an Oscar? The answer might surprise you.

Interestingly, out of the Mission: Impossible films, from the first one, released in 1996, to the seventh instalment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, not a single MI film has ever bagged an Academy Award. Having said that, just one MI movie was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Visual Effects and Best Sound categories. Can you guess which one?

We are talking about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which holds the distinction of being the only MI film to score two Oscar nominations, as per reports. MI 7 didn’t get nominations in the major categories like Best Picture, Best Director, or Best Actor because 2023 was dominated by Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and Poor Things.

It will be interesting to see if Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning can finally break the Oscar jinx next year. Given that it’s a sequel, it may be a tough challenge for Tom Cruise and his team, but not an impossible one. Some MI films, like Mission: Impossible – Fallout, have earned outstanding Rotten Tomatoes scores, with Fallout boasting a remarkable 98% from critics. So, let’s wait and see what happens.

Many years back, Tom Cruise said that he never wanted an Oscar. According to an earlier report by the Irish Examiner, the Top Gun actor said, “I didn’t grow up watching the Oscars, so it’s never been a goal. I wanted to act. People have tried to get me to do a role by saying, ‘This is your Oscar.’ That means nothing to me.” We can’t say for sure if Tom Cruise still holds the same viewpoint on the Oscars.

Coming back to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise reprised his role as the daredevil agent Ethan Hunt. He teamed up with other IMF agents to prevent a deadly new weapon from falling into the wrong hands. In Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the story will most likely move forward with Ethan Hunt and his team desperately trying to prevent a man from acquiring a powerful AI program, which could lead to far-reaching consequences on a global scale.

