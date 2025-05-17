Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise’s latest Mission: Impossible installment, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is finally out in Indian theatres and will hit the big screens in the US next week. The movie has received a critics’ score of 80% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. A decent score but much lower than the highest-rated MI film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which boasts an outstanding Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%. But is there any other film starring Tom Cruise that has surpassed Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s 98% Rotten Tomatoes Score? Read on to find out.

The Tom Cruise Film Which Comes Closest To Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Let us tell you that no other Tom Cruise movie, be it in the MI universe or otherwise, has a higher or equal Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score compared to Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s 98% critics’ rating. However, the film closest in this sense is none other than the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick, which has a brilliant critics’ score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Top Gun: Maverick – Plot & Cast

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to Tony Scott’s cult classic 1986 film Top Gun. In the sequel, Tom Cruise reprises his role as the courageous U.S. Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and is set more than thirty years after the events shown in the first film. The underlying plot revolves around how Maverick is assigned to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a dangerous mission while dealing with his past demons.

In the training program, Maverick also meets Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller), the son of his deceased best friend. In addition to Tom Cruise, the film also features Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer in interesting roles.

Top Gun: Maverick – Critical Reception & Audience Feedback

Top Gun: Maverick received a fantastic response from critics and is regarded by many fans as a better film than its predecessor. As mentioned earlier, the film has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score. Besides, Top Gun: Maverick also won an Oscar Award in the Best Sound category. The film has a user rating of 8.2/10 on IMDb.

Where To Stream Top Gun: Maverick On OTT?

In India, you can watch Top Gun: Maverick on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. The film is also available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store.

Top Gun: Maverick Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Top Gun: Maverick here.

