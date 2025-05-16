It’s been years since Twilight first stormed into pop culture, but let’s be honest—its grip never really loosened. The books had readers hooked, and the movies turned the saga into a full-blown phenomenon. While the central trio, Bella, Edward, and Jacob, were the heart and soul of the film franchise. Twilight also introduced many intriguing characters who frequently didn’t get the screen time they deserved.

What if some of those supporting characters were given their spotlight? So here are the five Twilight characters who could definitely carry a spinoff series or film, and they might even surpass the original.

1) Carlisle Cullen

Peter Facinelli’s portrayal of Carlisle Cullen is immediately fatal, from his killing looks to his intense presence. As a vampire who somehow manages to maintain his humanity in a society founded on bloodlust, he serves as the Cullen family’s moral compass. However, his story was only partially told in the movies, allowing makers to cover much in a possible spin-off.

Born in the 17th century to a zealous vampire hunter, Carlisle’s life changed forever when he was turned during one of his father’s hunts. Instead of becoming a monster, he fought against his instincts. He taught himself to resist human blood and became a doctor—yes, a literal vampire saving lives in a hospital. Talk about irony.

His time with the Volturi, heartbreaks, and quest to build a family that lived by a different code would make for an incredible character study. A spinoff about Carlisle would surely be worth watching, as it will navigate Carlisle’s journey to become the head of the Cullen family.

2) Alice Cullen

Alice Cullen was undoubtedly one of the fan-favorite characters in the franchise. She is witty, cheerful, and a complete scene-stealer. Further, Ashley Greene left no stone unturned while playing this enigmatic character. However, beneath her upbeat exterior lies a fascinating and dark past.

Before she became the stylish, future-seeing vampire we know and love, Alice was institutionalized as a teenager. Her father had her locked up after killing her mother, all because of her special abilities. That’s where she is turned into a vampire by an older vampire who wants to protect her from James, the same tracker who later targets Bella. Her spin-off story would be a roller coaster ride from tragedy to self-discovery.

3) Aro

A potent antagonist is essential to any good story, and Aro was just that in Twilight. Michael Sheen’s portrayal of Aro, the cunning head of the Volturi, the vampire world’s ruling council, was eerily charming. He was one of the most formidable characters in the franchise because of his unique gift, which enabled him to read every thought a person has ever had with a single touch.

But beneath his icy exterior is a tale of obsession, treachery, and power. Fearing his rule would wane, Aro killed his sister to keep her from defecting from the Volturi. His quest for dominance, particularly over talented vampires, exposes a man motivated by ambition masquerading as fear. A spin-off centering around him would expand further on vampire politics, treachery, and hunger for power, making it a must-watch for all.

4) Jane

Dakota Fanning portrayed Jane, one of the most eerie yet intriguing characters in Twilight. Jane was a loyal member of the Volturi guard, possessing a power of great fright that allowed her to project illusionary excruciating pain with just a look. Her serene, almost childlike demeanor made her even more unnerving, but beneath that icy exterior lies a profoundly tragic past.

Born with her twin brother, Alec, in 800 AD, Jane’s psychic abilities led to her being condemned to death on charges of witchcraft. Seeing their potential, Aro intervened just in time to save them. Jane’s special ability and interesting past alongside Alec could be the perfect base for a spin-off.

5) Leah Clearwater

Leah Clearwater, portrayed by Julia Jones, is one of the most emotionally complex characters in the series, and one who got far too little time to shine. As the first and only known female werewolf in her tribe, she broke every rule just by existing.

Her transformation was so sudden and unexpected that it caused her father’s fatal heart attack. Worse still, she had to watch her long-term boyfriend, Sam Uley, imprint on her cousin Emily, something she couldn’t compete with, and yet she stayed loyal, even being Emily’s bridesmaid.

Leah’s story touches on themes of isolation, identity, and unprocessed grief. She’s sarcastic, often bitter, but that’s only because she’s been forced to survive so much. A series exploring Leah’s journey—her battles with her place in the pack, her eventual growth, and maybe even finding her own version of happiness—would give this fierce, complicated woman the spotlight she deserves.

Twilight gave us a supernatural love story that defined a generation and opened the door to a world brimming with untold stories. Thanks to their intricate motivations and rich backstories, any one of them could easily lead a successful spinoff series and carry on the Twilight saga’s legacy for a new generation.

