Robert Pattinson may have played a dreamy vampire in Twilight, but his off-screen hygiene habits were more horror than heartthrob. During the filming of New Moon, an insider on set told E! News, “He stinks. I mean, it’s awful. He never showers, and it drives people on the set crazy. […] He completely reeks.” That’s not exactly the kind of immortality Edward Cullen was known for.

Pattinson didn’t just skip showers—his hair also went untouched for weeks. When Extra asked him if he had really gone six weeks without washing his hair, he casually admitted, “Probably. I don’t know. I don’t really see the point in washing your hair.” He even doubled down, asking, “If you don’t care if your hair is clean, then why would you wash it?” While fans adored his effortlessly tousled locks, the Twilight makeup team must have had a different opinion.

Not everyone was put off by Pattinson’s less-than-fresh approach. Kristen Stewart, his co-star and then-rumored girlfriend, told People, “He smells great. […] It’s kind of an animalist thing that goes on. It went along with the movie, so it was perfect.” Maybe playing a brooding vampire helped Pattinson’s natural scent get a pass. But for those working in close quarters, the reality was a little less cinematic.

Pattinson wasn’t alone in Hollywood’s list of questionable hygiene habits. Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves were also known for skipping showers, sometimes for extended periods. But while Pitt swore by baby wipes and Reeves maintained his laid-back lifestyle, Pattinson seemed genuinely unfazed by the whole concept of personal grooming.

However, things eventually changed. By 2014, Pattinson had taken a more polished approach to self-care, thanks in part to his association with Dior. In The Wall Street Journal interview, he alluded, “I was a brush-your-teeth-and-have-a-shower kind of guy. I can’t tell if it’s because of my association with Dior or because I’m older, but I’ve started moisturizing.” He even joked, “It’s been a quite profound change in my life.” A subtle dig at his former ways, or just a sign of growth?

Fans who fell for the scruffy, mysterious Edward Cullen may have found Pattinson’s grunge aesthetic charming, but his co-stars likely appreciated his transformation. Whether it was maturity, Dior, or realizing that clean hair is a good thing, Pattinson went from the set’s smelly secret to a well-groomed leading man. At least now, the only thing lingering around him is his undeniable star power.

