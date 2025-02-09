This was until 2012, when paparazzi photos of Kristen Stewart kissing Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders changed everything.

Stewart finally addressed the scandal while speaking on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019, admitting she never fully opened up about her relationship with Pattinson because it was “so heavily consumed” by the public. “We were together for years, that was my first [love]. I was super in love with my high school boyfriend. Super f**king in love with him, but me and Rob were a little older and it was just ‘gu gung.’ He’s the best.”

When asked if she would have married Pattinson, she admitted the thought had crossed her mind. “I don’t know. I wanted to … yeah, no, I’m not a super-duper traditionalist, but at the same time, every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never, like, casually [dated] … maybe one or two. I’ve never really been the most casual person.”

Then came the bombshell moment. She directly addressed those infamous photos that shattered her Twilight-era romance. “I did not f**k him,” she said of Sanders. “You make out with a dude in public, it definitely looks like you did [have sex].” At the time, the director was married to Liberty Ross, and Stewart’s relationship with Pattinson reportedly ended not long after the scandal went public. Though they briefly got back together, they called it quits for good in 2013.

The fallout extended beyond her personal life. Stewart believed the controversy cost her a role in The Huntsman: Winter’s War. “We lived in a different time then, you know what I mean? I feel like the st-shaming that went down was so absurd. And they should’ve put me in that movie! It would’ve been better. Not to be a dk, but … they didn’t put me in that movie because I went through such a highly publicized scandal, and so they were like scared of touching that.”

Years later, Stewart moved on and found love with screenwriter Dylan Meyer. This time, she felt different about marriage. “It never did and [now it does,] absolutely.” She didn’t believe in following outdated traditions but wanted to honor her relationship. “I don’t feel like kowtowing to a patriarchal standard, but I do feel like honoring that [love] and having other people recognize it—f**k the government—[like] your family. That means a lot to me.”

She even had a proposal planned, inspired by their shared love for Los Angeles. “I can’t f**king wait! I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast. I have a couple of plans that I think are just the coolest things to do, [but] I’m really impulsive so I don’t know when it’s going to be.”

Her love story with Meyer started with an instant connection. “The day that I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart said, recalling how they reconnected at a friend’s party after years apart. “I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her for six years and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I now known you?’”

Within weeks, she was confessing her feelings in a bar. “It was really late and we were in some shiy bar and her friends were there and they walked out and I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m so fking in love with you.’ And, it also was so obvious.”

Looking back, Stewart saw how Hollywood had changed. Coming out was easier now, at least for younger actors. “People five years younger than me have it so much easier than I did three years ago.”

For Stewart, the past was the past. The scandal, the heartbreak, the public scrutiny — it all led her to where she was now. And this time, she was ready to take the next step on her own terms.

