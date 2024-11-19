Kristen Stewart wasn’t always as confident in her skin as she is today. The Twilight star once struggled with defining her sexuality, a journey she’s since embraced with a refreshing openness. In a 2016 interview with Variety, Kristen confessed, “I had to have some answer about who I was… But nothing seemed appropriate. So I was like, ‘F–k, how do I define that? I’m not going to.’”

And that’s precisely what she did—or instead, didn’t. Refusing to box herself in, Kristen rejected labels altogether. It wasn’t a sign of confusion or fear but a bold move to stay true to herself. “I felt this weird responsibility because I didn’t want to seem fearful,” she shared.

But Kristen’s journey wasn’t without its challenges. She opened up about the struggle to articulate her identity in her younger years. “It takes a few years actually to articulate who you are,” she told E! News in 2019. Fast forward to today, and she’s thriving in a world more accepting of fluidity. “I’m so lucky to live in this particular time of history,” she said, acknowledging how younger generations are shaping a more inclusive narrative.

Her honesty is a breath of fresh air in an industry where many still tread carefully around the subject. Kristen’s refusal to conform not only liberated her but also fed the growing movement of people unapologetically owning their identities.

Of course, this isn’t just about Kristen. The conversation around labels in the LGBTQ+ community is layered. Some, like writer Charlotte Dingle, believe labels remain crucial for visibility and political progress. “We need to keep labeling somehow,” she argued. “To put something on the posters, something on the banners, until we have a society that finally gets it.”

Kristen, however, took a different path. Her approach was breaking free from societal expectations and letting her truth unfold naturally. Many see this move as inspiring and brave—a reminder that there’s no one-size-fits-all journey to self-discovery.

When Kristen hit the Charlie’s Angels premiere in 2019, she was entirely in her element. “I align with the people I love and want to support,” she explained, adding that she’s finally in a space where she can tell authentic stories. “And that’s rad,” she quipped, summing it up in her signature, effortlessly cool style.

From Bella Swan to queer icon, Kristen Stewart’s journey is proof that owning your identity, however messy the process, is worth every step.

