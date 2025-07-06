Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is flying high with its numbers at the box office, and in 16 days, the film stands at a gross collection of 224.26 crore worldwide. The film is inching towards the 250 crore club at the box office, and it might hit the same in the upcoming week!

Aamir Khan’s 7th Highest Grosser Worldwide

Aamir Khan has delivered its 7th highest-grossing film worldwide with the RS Prasanna film. His next target would be to surpass his 6th highest-grosser. Currently, it is the disaster film Thugs Of Hindostan. The YRF film earned 304.95 crore, and it would be a distant dream to reach this number!

Sitaare Zameen Par Axes 5 Superstar Films In A Single Day!

Sitaare Zameen Par, on day 16, Saturday, July 5, surpassed not one, not two, but five superstar films at the box office. These include one film each of Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan at the worldwide box office!

Check out the lifetime collections of the superstar films surpassed by Aamir Khan’s sports dramedy (Gross Collections Worldwide).

Sitaare Zameen Par: 224.26 crore

Total Dhamaal: 223.36 crore

Tubelight : 223.24 crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 221.28 crore

OMG 2: 220 crore

My Name Is Khan: 220 crore

Aamir Khan’s Next Target!

The next target for Aamir Khan’s film is Prabhas‘s disaster. Adipurush earned 228.46 crore at the worldwide box office. The target is not far away from Aamir’s film.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of Aamir Khan’s sports dramedy at the box office after 16 days.

India Net Collection: 141.92 crore

India Gross Collection: 167.46 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 56.8 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 224.26 crore

