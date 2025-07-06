Tamil box office witnessed a triple clash this week at the box office with Surya Vijay Sethupathi’s Phoenix, Siddharth’s 3BHK, and Shiva’s Paranthu Po. Phoenix is totally out of the race earning only 30 lakh at the box office in 2 days. Meanwhile, Siddharth and Shiva are fighting it out at the box office.

3BHK Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, July 5, 3 BHK earned 1.44 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 44% at the box office. The film opened at 1 crore at the box office. In two days it stands at a total of 2.44 crore in India.

Paranthu Po Box Office Day 2

On Saturday, July 5, the comedy film Paranthu Po earned 93 lakh at the box office, a jump of 121% at the box office. The film opened at 42 lakh on day 1. In two days, the film stands at a total of 1.35 crore in India.

Who Is Leading The Battle?

Amidst the box office battle, currently, Siddharth‘s coming-of-age drama is roaring higher with 2.44 crore. But looking at the growth of Shiva’s film, it will surely, narrow down the gap over the week days!

Shiva & Siddharth’s Last Earnings!

Shiva’s last theatrical release Sumo, earned only 57 lakh in its lifetime. Paranthu Po has surpassed this lifetime total by a huge margin already! Siddharth, on the other hand, was last seen in Miss You, which earned 4.17 crore at the box office in its lifetime. 3BHK is yet to cross this mark, and it might surpass the mark over the first week!

