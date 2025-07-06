Prabhas is on a roll after back-to-back successes in the form of Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. Up next, he’ll be seen in The Raja Saab, which is expected to do well considering it’s a horror comedy, a genre that is in top form right now. Considering Prabhas’ fun avatar, the biggie is already enjoying good hype on the ground level. However, it won’t enjoy a smooth ride now as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is ready to clash with it at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

It’s a three-way clash on December 5

A few hours back, the first look promo of Ranveer’s upcoming biggie was unveiled, marking the occasion of his birthday. It revealed that the magnum opus is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025. This is the same date on which Prabhas is arriving with his horror comedy biggie. Along with these two films, Shahid Kapoor’s Arjun Ustara is also arriving on the same date, making it a three-way clash, but all eyes are set on the battle between Prabhas and Ranveer.

Dhurandhar is a major threat to The Raja Saab in the Hindi market

In a solo release, things looked good for The Raja Saab as it would have enjoyed a big release and solid collection from the Hindi belt. But now, Dhurandhar is standing as a major threat in front of it. It even has the potential to disrupt the winning streak of the Baahubali actor, who tasted back-to-back successes with Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas to miss a hat-trick of successes due to Dhurandhar?

Since Baahubali, every successful of Prabhas has enjoyed good traction in the Hindi market. It could be said that the Hindi collections have been crucial in making his films successful at the Indian box office. Even his Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD earned 152 crores and 295 crores, respectively, in Hindi, thus playing an important role in making them commercial winners.

Talking about The Raja Saab, the magnum opus is made on a budget of 400-450 crores. So, it must earn above 450 crore net to enter the safe zone and become successful at the Indian box office. If Dhurandhar goes full throttle, it might give a major dent to the horror comedy biggie.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 2: Witnesses A Jump Of 68% On Saturday, But Is It Enough?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News