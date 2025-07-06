The wait is over, and the OG beast is back, beasting like none other! Ranveer Singh, one of the first male leads of this generation who took beasting way too seriously as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, is gianting as a beast in his upcoming film Dhurandhar! The first look of the film has been dropped, and it is making me anxious, worried, happy, and high on adrenaline, all at the same time!

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the first look screams violence from the word go, and clearly, it is bloodshed till the very last second. But is it necessary? Well, to begin with, by the first look at it, at least it seems to have a purpose rather than being on the loose like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal!

Obviously, there have to be comparisons – first things first, the looks of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are very similar. So much so that they might look like an extension of each other in some parallel Universe. A shot in the first look video shows Ranveer Singh with blood splattered over his face reminding of Animal’s first poster. However, as you proceed, the similarities narrow down!

The Dhurandhar first look video grows with a projected storyline and absolutely seems to have a purpose. Though theoretically, violence with purpose is a term that should not exist ideally, if it has to, it might come somewhere close to this film. At least, that is what Aditya Dhar’s film is promising in the video!

Moving forward, the first look hits impact harder, once the supporting cast arrives – Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, all looking like demons ready to wreak havoc! Anti heroes are not new, they have been there since Cinema happened. However, they were glorified with Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, and later, there was no major distinction left between anti-heroes – grey shades, heroes, villains – all being just two sides of a coin!

Not to forget, the song in the background also seems a perfect competitor to Arjan Vailly, slightly better at times. Sandeep Reddy Vanga promised to redefine violence, and he did so unapologetically in its portrayal of brutality and Ranbir’s almost deranged avatar. His film was clear about its violent themes. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is playing his cards closer to the chest in ‘Dhurandhar’ – it promises violence, but it promises something that makes sense! And I am genuinely worried and anxious with my newfound comfort, if not love, for romanticizing violence!

Check out the first lookfir of the film here.

