Sandeep Reddy Vanga has yet again very beautifully transpired the entire Universe to talk about him and only him. And while he has stirred controversy yet again with his latest release, Animal let me just appreciate the fact that this man certainly has a vision, and he definitely is the most problematic yet one of the finest directors I have seen in recent times.

Now, coming to the claim of being the misogynistic and s*xist traits the film endorses. Well, to begin with, the term misogyny needs to be specified before this discussion! The dictionary meaning of misogynist is – a person who hates or discriminates against women.

Now, without giving out any spoilers for the film, I can ensure that the film is not misogynistic at all. Since it is Ranbir Kapoor, as a brother who keeps pushing his sister to strive towards her goals, he keeps pestering a girl whom he just met on her engagement to not marry a man she doesn’t want to!

But does this mean that the film is not problematic? No, not at all. Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his twisted understanding of women surprises me; it sometimes just appalls me. So here are some thoughts I had while watching Animal as a Woman!

Triptii Dimri & Rashmika Mandanna Should Charge Much Higher To Endorse This

Ranbir Kapoor has charged a fortune to play this beast he plays in Animal. But, in a world where only men exist, as per Sandeep Reddy Vanga – alpha males as he proudly presents them, women this age not having a problem is the bigger problem! If Ranbir Kapoor has charged crores to play this mad, obsessed criminal and might not endorse him but did not shy away from playing a beast on-screen, then women like Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna should charge even more to play the women of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gloriously violent world!

A Woman Who Can Slap Has All The Choices In The World!

Rashmika Mandanna’s Gitanjali is not the shy, coy woman depicted earlier in Preeti of Kabir Singh. She is educated, strong, fierce, puts her man in his place very often, shows him the mirror very often, and can slap him whenever needed. So it is her choice to live with a s*xist man. It is her choice to live with a wild animal, and one can’t pet or tame him!

Oh, Man! No, We Aren’t Interested In Knowing If She Was Better In Bed!

Most of the men who resonate their toxic energies with Sandeep Reddy Vanga must get one thing very clear. No, women are not interested in knowing if the other woman is better in bed. At least not when we discover a man cheating on us. Emotional availability, intimacy, and emotional well-being are terms men like Sandeep Reddy Vanga need to learn ASAP!

He is A Violent Man, And It Is Rashmika Mandanna & Triptii Dimri’s Choice. Period.

If one is claiming that Ranbir Kapoor’s character is misogynistic and s*xist because he is violent to his wife and the other women, then I wonder if they are even watching the film. There’s this man who gets high sniffing blood; he is psychologically ill and is violent towards anyone, irrespective of gender. If women living with him can’t figure this out they deserve this man totally. Period!

Will She Do ‘It’ For Revenge If He Says Yes?

As far as I remember, it was in 1982 when Mahesh Bhatt’s Arth asked a very classic question very loudly when Shabana Azmi‘s on-screen husband asked her to forget the past (that he cheated on her) and they should live happily ever after. In that era, it was a banger when Shabana asked if the man would accept her if she sought forgiveness after sleeping with someone else.

Now, in 1982, women and their rights actually suffered through a lot of social barriers, so this question was so applaudable that it deserved all the medals. But since then, women have been asking the same question on screen again and again. When I see it repeated in 2023 by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, I wonder if he could have experimented with this age-old revenge-seeking question. What if Ranbir had said yes, unlike all the other men in the past? In a world as mad as Vaga Reddy’s, would Ranbir’s on-screen wife Rashmika Mandanna have slept with someone else if he agreed to take her back? Don’t blame me; Vanga’s world and his logic and theories are twisted as hell. You’ll understand it better when you see the reason he spills for sleeping with Triptii Dimri’s character!

What Is This Obsession With D*cks?!

The only thing I have figured out after watching two Sandeep Reddy Vanga films is his obsession with d*ck jokes. Not that I don’t enjoy d*ck jokes, but the basic necessity of d*ck joke is that it needs to have ‘joke’ bigger and better than the d*ck. But clearly, Vanga Reddy would take another decade to figure that out!

Bottom Line: I Am Scared!

Here’s the bottom line. It is men like Sandeep Reddy Vanga who are making me realize how we are surrounded by stupid, illogical, and crass men in our daily lives. When every tasteless, crass comment or joke got a loud cheer from the men in the theater, I was scared and worried. It is a much bigger problem than Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s illogical world on the screen! What’s more problematic is when these men think they are actually the Ranbir Kapoor they are witnessing on screen.

So clearly, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga as a duo have validated all the nonsensical men of this country and their heroic sentiments when they try forcing on their partners, cheating on them, misbehaving with them, or simply ruling their world. Not only while living with them but also after dying, as Ranbir Kapoor’s character says, “Main mar jaaun to dobara shaadi mat karna!”

Well, I still find Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s twisted logic behind cramping women under his feet and his sadist pleasure in glorifying the thought. I really want to have a peek into the world of women he lives in his dreams.

