Ayan Mukerji’s highly anticipated action thriller film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and RRR star Jr NTR in the lead roles, is all set for a theatrical release on August 14, 2025. With two powerhouse performers headlining the film, the buzz and curiosity around it are at an all-time high.

While cinephiles are curious to know what the film is all about, the exact storyline is being kept under wraps. However, new plot details of War 2 have now been revealed through the official website of AMC Theatres, a popular US-based cinema chain.

War 2 – New Plot Details

According to the AMC Theatres website, the plot of War 2 is as follows: “Years ago, Agent Kabir went rogue. Became India’s greatest villain ever. But this time, as he descends further into the deepest shadows? India sends its deadliest, most lethal agent after him. A Special Units Officer who is more than Kabir’s equal — Absolutely Nuclear! Agent Vikram. A relentless Terminator driven by his own demons, determined to put a bullet into Kabir’s skull. A brutal Cat versus Rottweiler game begins as the two face off – The entire world is their brutal, bloody battleground. The choices ahead of them are impossible. The price to be paid is ultimate. This is a War with spectacular action and heart-wrenching emotion.”

Disclaimer: The plot summary is based on information published by AMC Theatres and may not reflect the final storyline as presented by the filmmakers.

An Interesting Connection With The Terminator

If we look at the above plot summary of War 2, it refers to the words “relentless Terminator”. This reminds us of James Cameron’s cult 1984 sci-fi action film The Terminator? In the film, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a cybernetic assassin who relentlessly pursues Sarah Connor with the mission to eliminate her. Similarly, the above-mentioned plot of War 2 hints that Jr NTR’s character, Agent Vikram, is akin to a relentless Terminator, making it his mission to kill Kabir at any cost. Although the exact storylines and settings of War 2 and The Terminator are drastically different, they appear to share an intriguing character parallel, with both figures apparently driven by similar objectives.

War 2 Teaser

In the globe-trotting explosive actioner, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as the fearless agent Major Kabir. The film’s teaser suggests that the visually stunning sequel will feature grand action sequences and breathtaking locales. Besides Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, War 2 also features Kiara Advani in an important role. You can watch the film’s action-packed teaser here.

