The buzz around Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s upcoming intense love story, Chand Mera Dil, is picking up and growing. Between the fresh, crackling on-screen pairing and a soulful album featuring tracks like Aitbaar and Khasiyat, the film is beautifully positioning itself as the go-to theatrical experience for the youngsters. But if you thought the music was the only thing drawing the youth in, then be ready for a masterstroke box office strategy!

In a brilliant strategy, Dharma Productions has decided to break the structural barrier and ensure that the film becomes the first choice for the youngsters on its release day, with a ticket price you would not believe is true!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Strategy

Dharma Productions has opted for a budget-friendly pricing strategy strictly for its opening day on Friday, May 22, 2026. To be honest, high ticket prices at major multiplex chains have often acted as a barrier for college students and Gen Z. They either choose to wait for the OTT release or for the ticket prices to go down! But Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has taken a unique route for Chand Mera Dil!

The film releases on Friday, May 22, and the shows before 5 pm will have a flat price of Rs 149 per ticket. Meanwhile, this would have a minimal surge post 5 pm, and the ticket prices will be Rs 199 per ticket! This pocket-friendly offer will be valid strictly on the release day (Friday) and applies only to regular seating categories. It will not be applicable to recliners, IMAX, or luxury formats. From Saturday onwards, theatres will revert to standard weekend pricing.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 1 Expectations!

With this ticket pricing, Chand Mera Dil is all set to enter the top 10 opening day collections of romantic dramas of Bollywood. Dharma Productions already owns four spots in this list with Kalank, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil & Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!

Check out the top 10 romantic openers of Bollywood (India Net Collection).

Saiyaara: 22 crore Kalank: 21.6 crore Kabir Singh: 20.21 crore Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 19.45 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 15.73 crore Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: 15.85 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 15.81 crore Jab Harry Met Sejal: 15.25 crore Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 13.3 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 11.1 crore

With advance bookings officially kicking off on Monday, May 18, all eyes are on how this gamble pays off. If the youth turns out in large numbers on Friday, Chand Mera Dil could set a phenomenal blueprint, pushing the romance genre to claim its dominance at the box office. In all probability, it is all set to become the biggest romantic opener of 2026!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: With 24 Crore+ Saturday, Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of 2026!

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