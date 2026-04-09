Bollywood lately has been dominated by chest-thumping heroes, and the absence of the great Indian romance has often oscillated between Gen-Z romances defining love their way and older-age relationships trying to adjust to a changing world. However, a new mid-ground is being carved out, led by Dharma Productions and director Vivek Soni, with Chand Mera Dil turning out to be the latest offering by the duo!

Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the film is another take on the complexities of relationships seen through the lens of a modern couple. This is Vivek’s third collaboration with Dharma while he tries to redefine the standards of romantic dramas in Hindi Cinema, one film at a time!

Making his debut through Meenakshi Sundareshwar, followed by Aap Jaisa Koi, Vivek Soni has tried to decode the formula of the new-age romances, establishing a balance between the old-school romance and the new-age couples, and breaking societal stereotypes through his romantic dramas! Chand Mera Dil seems to follow the same blueprint!

Here are three reasons why this collaboration between Vivek Soni and Dharma Productions is raising the bar of romance in Bollywood films.

Relatable Romance

Vivek Soni has a knack for making Dharma-scale films feel intimate. While Karan Johar’s banner is synonymous with gloss, Soni infuses a grounded texture into his narratives. Whether it was the Madurai-set charm of Meenakshi Sundareshwar or the urban relatable vibes of Aap Jaisa Koi, he focuses on the minute details of love – the shy silences, the cultural nuances, and the confident confrontations with the dilemmas. Dharma provides the canvas, but Soni provides the soul, making the romance feel like something that could happen to us, not just movie stars.

Ishq That Leaves The La-La Land!

For a while, Bollywood seemed to forget how to make a sweet film. We had dark, brooding romances, toxic romances, or slapstick romances. Vivek Soni is winning with the genre because he embraces it unapologetically with all the jitters and the nervousness. He addresses the confusion, and his narratives are strong enough to start a debate about it as well. The protagonists might enter the la-la land, but they leave it soon as well, offering a refreshing alternative to the heavy action and high-concept thrillers currently dominating the box office.

The Music

Vivek Soni is bringing back the love-letter wala ishq in Bollywood. The music in his films offers songs that are soulful and that stay in your playlist! Aap Jaisa Koi, in fact, set a gold standard when it comes to music, and it seems like Chand Mera Dil will follow the trajectory!

Vivek Soni and his understanding of romance are aiming to redefine romance one film at a time! While times change, the desire for a well-told, heartwarming love story remains eternal, and Dharma Productions is making sure to cater to the need for a true-blue old-school yet new age romance! All is going well, since they have the perfect man to channelize this thought.

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