When it comes to Bollywood, only a few production houses have mastered the art of delivering memorable soundtracks quite like Dharma Productions. Whether heartwarming romantic melodies or foot-tapping dance anthems, Dharma consistently reinvents its musical identity with every film. Here are five examples of how Dharma has proved its musical versatility over the years.

1. Ishq Wala Love – Student of the Year (2012)

The ideal anthem for youthful romance, Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year, became an instant classic for college-goers and lovebirds alike. Sung by Neeti Mohan, Salim Merchant, and Shekhar Ravjiani, this soft and dreamy track captured the tender emotion of first love, setting the tone for Dharma’s knack for creating heart-touching melodies.

2. Tum Kya Mile – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

A tribute to Yash Chopra-style romance, Tum Kya Mile from RRPK, brought back the magic of signature Bollywood romance with snow-capped mountains, chiffon sarees, and soulful melodies. With Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s evocative vocals, the track showed Dharma’s continued efforts in breathing life into cinematic love songs with an old-school vibe and contemporary finesse.

3. Dhadak – Dhadak (2018)

The title track of Dhadak, composed by Ajay-Atul and beautifully sung by Ajay Gogavale, blended innocence, longing, and poetic charm. With a soft and romantic melody clubbed with youthful vulnerability, the song became the film’s soul.

4. Zingaat – Dhadak (2018)

Perhaps the finest example of Dharma’s musical versatility lies in the same film. While Dhadak’s title track oozed out the softest melody, Zingaat exploded as a high-octane dance anthem. A Hindi remake of the Marathi original, the track retained its infectious energy while adding a Bollywood touch. This viral track also helped Dharma prove how it can transform regional flavors into a pan-India sensation.

5. Disco Deewane – Student of the Year (2012)

A similar example can be found in Disco Deewane from SOTY. While Ishq Wala Love was billed as a romantic classic, Dharma flipped the script in the same movie with the high-energy party anthem, Disco Deewane. A revamped version of the 1980s Nazia Hassan hit, the banger fused nostalgia with modern EDM beats, proving Dharma could seamlessly blend eras and styles while staying relevant to the current generation.

6. Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho (2016)

A perfect wedding staple, Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho, was no less than a phenomenon. With its Punjabi beats, groovy choreography, and sizzling screen presence of Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, Dharma turned a regional track into a national chartbuster, dominating playlists and dance floors alike.

7. Panwadi – Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025)

After spending years ensuring its soundtracks stay as iconic as its stories, Dharma Productions is preparing to make hearts flutter and the crowds dance with the soundtrack of its upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The peppy new version of Bijuriya is already making fans groove, while Panwadi is bringing the festive vibe alive. This Holi banger, sung by Khesari Lal Yadav, Masoom Sharma, Dev Negi, Pritam, Nikhita Gandhi, and AKASA, has an infectious vibe that is bound to make you dance, festival or otherwise!

Fans are excited to unveil the rest of the songs while also waiting to catch the trailer of the film, which is set to drop on September 15, 2025.

