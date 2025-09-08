So recently, I got a chance to watch Metro In Dino on Netflix – one of the most talked films of the recent times. It worked in the theaters and I heart a lot of good things about the film. More so, I was in love with the music album as well, so I decided to dive in Anurag Basu‘s take on modern-day relationships and it has left me as confused as his characters were!

No, do not get me wrong, I am a die-hard Bollywood fan and an equally hopeless romantic when it comes to Hindi films. But over the years, the portrayal of romance on screen has changed for the worst to be honest! Now, not getting into the film’s mirror society or society gets impacted from films debate, I am surprised at the casual approach in relationships, to be honest!

For those who do not know, Metro In Dino is a relationship drama highlighting four couples, and all of them are on the verge of cheating on each other. Do they cheat or do they not is the only curiosity that keeps everyone on toes. And this is where my issue with this film started and never ended!

So, how do we define cheating here? Is it only the physical aspect of a relationship, or do we take emotional cheating into account at any point? These four couples decide to break boundaries of a relationship, and of course, I am no one to decide any boundary for any relationship, and it is totally between two people to set those boundaries, but I definitely need to address this casual conversation around cheating.

The film is so entertaining that I am sure no one has a problem with this casual approach and conversation regarding cheating, something that is totally non-negotiable in a relationship. In fact, in the recent past, many movies have taken this casual approach to cheating in a relationship, and I am just confused. Am I too old school, or has the world progressed too rapidly?

The last I checked, cheating or being disloyal in a relationship was the deal breaker! But Metro In Dino presents it as a thought that needs a discussion. It definitely talks about second chances, but it never bothers to strike a conversation about the discussion that leads to the second chances! Of course, I agree about taking second chances, but only if we failed for the first time by mistake! But cheating is definitely a choice in a relationship.

In one of the songs, Metro In Dino discusses romance and says, “Koi kaise kare farak, ye ishq hai ya tharak?” Well, I think most of us know the answer! But the film definitely confuses my old soul. I think, the 90’s ‘kid’ in me needs to grow up!

