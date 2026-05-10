This Mother’s Day, Rukmini Vasanth shared a deeply personal and instantly relatable side of herself. Through a heartfelt carousel post on Instagram, the actress gave fans a glimpse into the quiet, comforting bond she shares with her mother — not through grand gestures, but through tender moments filled with warmth and love.

One picture captured an emotional hug between the two with the line, “Being the best hugger,” while another featured a sweet candid moment captioned, “Always knowing when I need care.” The final picture saw Rukmini calling her mother, “She’s my biggest (and first) cheerleader.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rukmini Vasanth (@rukmini_vasanth)

Fans flooded the comments section with love, calling the post comforting, wholesome, and one of the most genuine Mother’s Day tributes on social media this year. In a world of heavily curated posts, Rukmini’s carousel felt soft, honest, and truly straight from the heart.

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