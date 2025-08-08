Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has continued to garner significant buzz since its announcement. On the auspicious day of the Varamahalakshmi Festival, Hombale Films unveiled the much-awaited first look of actress Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, the lead character of the upcoming cinematic epic.

Written, directed, and led by Shetty, the film serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, a highly acclaimed mythological action thriller that redefined rooted storytelling. Earlier this year, makers revealed Rishab Shetty’s first look on his birthday. Shortly after, they shared the wrap-up video, further intensifying fans’ excitement.

A Look At Rukmini Vasanth’s Kanakavathi In Kantara Chapter 1

The recent unveiling of Kanakavathi’s character poster marks the next major milestone in the film’s promotional journey. Hombale Films took to social media to reveal the poster. “Introducing @rukmini_vasanth as ‘KANAKAVATHI’ from the world of #KantaraChapter1,” they wrote on Instagram. The character of Kanakavathi is destined to leave a profound mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

When Is Kantara Chapter 1 Releasing?

Kantara Chapter 1 is all set to release worldwide on October 2, 2025, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. The film aims to delve into a new and emotionally resonant chapter of the Kantara universe, offering visually stunning storytelling, powerful performances, and a narrative deeply anchored in Indian cultural traditions.

Arvind S. Kashyap’s striking cinematography and B. Ajaneesh Loknath’s evocative music will bring the cinematic journey to life under Vijay Kiragandur’s production and backed by Hombale Films‘ creative vision.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Coolie: Is Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Action-Thriller Based On Time Travel? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News