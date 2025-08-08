As the release date for Coolie approaches, excitement around Rajinikanth’s new film is getting bigger. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this action-packed movie is set to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.

One major talking point among fans is whether Coolie is secretly a time-travel movie. The speculation started after a title teaser showed a close-up of a watch. That shot led to endless theories online.

Coolie Sparks Time Travel Theories Online

Following the release of the teaser, one fan wrote, “#Coolie might be a time travel movie. Frames from the trailer are clear evidence. Look at the image closely. I’m hyped and excited because of the writers. The writers of Maanagaram and Maaveeran worked on Coolie. So there’s a high chance it’s a time travel movie.”

“Coolie Genre: Sci-fi, Time Travel..? Peak Padam Loading.. #CoolieFromAug14,” another added. “Time travel concept #Coolie #prabhas #coolie trailer,” a third commented.

What Did Lokesh Kanagaraj Say About The Rumors?

Lokesh finally broke his silence in a recent interview, laughing off the time-travel rumours. He explained, “Fans are expecting a time travel film from #Coolie because of the watch. Let me clarify it, there is a watch factory theme in the film, which we use as a chain of watches for action scenes.”

In another interview with Gulte, the filmmaker said, “#LokeshKanagaraj: I used to read all the fan theories.. Everybody says it’s a Sci-fi film and Time Travel Film and all.. Im so excited to see people are gonna get surprised when they actually see what #Coolie is all about.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s words left fans even more curious despite his attempts to put the time travel rumors to rest. Based on the director’s explanation, at the moment, we can say that the movie is not about time travel. However, details about the actual plot can only be unveiled once the film hits screens.

More About Coolie

In Coolie, Rajinikanth plays Deva, an older smuggler who is planning a bold return to the underworld. He decides to bring his old team back together for one last big mission. The film is filled with stylish action, intense drama, and big emotions. The movie has a huge star cast, including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir. The trailer, launched during a grand event in Chennai, created a huge buzz.

Although Coolie is not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (Kaithi, Vikram, Leo), it gives Lokesh the freedom to explore different storytelling styles. Whether or not it includes sci-fi, Coolie is shaping up to be one of the biggest action thrillers of the year.

