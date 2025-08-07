Rajinikanth is roaring at the box office with the advance booking numbers of his upcoming biggie Coolie. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Nagarjuna and Pooja Hegde, along with Aamir Khan’s cameo. The film is creating havoc at the USA box office, crossing the $1 million mark already!

Rajinikanth VS Hrithik Roshan – Jr NTR

Currently, Rajinikanth is roaring almost 4.6 times higher than Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe film at the USA box office with its advance bookings for the premiere day. With 7 days remaining, the film will wreak destruction at the box office.

Coolie Box Office Pre-Sales (USA)

Coolie has managed to register a gross collection of $1.15 Million with 44.5K sold tickets at the USA Box Office for the premiere day. This is almost 4.6 times higher than War 2’s $246K gross collection for the premiere day. Both films arrive at the box office on the same day!

Rajinikanth’s Biggest Premiere In The USA

Rajinikanth has registered his biggest premiere day sales already surpassing Vettaiyan’s $854K and Jailer‘s $948K. With 7 days remaining for the premiere, it would be interesting to see how many records Rajinikanth breaks at the North American box office!

About Coolie

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the official synopsis of the film says, “Delves into a man’s relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey.” The film stars Aamir Khan in a very special role apart from Nagarjuna Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, and others. People are excited to see if this film has any connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe!

