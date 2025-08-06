Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, and others, has failed to make any mark at the Indian box office. Made on a massive budget, the magnum opus couldn’t reach its potential after a fantastic start. On the opening day, it registered a historic start for the Power Star, but it fell like ninepins afterward. As a result, it won’t even reach 100 crore net collection. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Due to multiple delays, the Tollywood period action drama was negatively affected. Its hype was suppressed over time, and even the promotional assets were not good enough to generate excitement in the pre-release phase. Still, thanks to Pawan’s stardom, it did phenomenal business on the opening day. But since word-of-mouth was not in favor, the film nosedived from day 2 onwards.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu witnessed a disastrous trend at the Indian box office after day 1

For those who don’t know, Hari Hara Veera Mallu clocked Pawan Kalyan’s biggest opening by earning 47.5 crore net (including premiere shows). After such a start, the magnum opus witnessed a shocking trend as in the following 12 days, it earned only 36.8 crores, as per Sacnilk.

After a brilliant start, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned just 36.8 crores in the remaining days. Overall, its 13-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 84.3 crore net. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 99.47 crore gross.

The ongoing week is likely to be the last week of the film, and as it is expected to wrap up its disastrous run below the 90 crore mark.

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, the Pawan Kalyan starrer was made on a massive budget of 300 crores. Against this cost, it has managed to earn just 84.3 crore net so far. So, it is in deficit by a huge 215.7 crores. With such a deficit, it has turned out to be one of the biggest disasters for Tollywood in recent years.

Let’s hope the actor makes a strong comeback with his upcoming biggie, OG.

