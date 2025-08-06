Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has definitely slowed down but is making enough earnings to keep achieving milestones on a regular basis. Recently, it surpassed Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 at the worldwide box office, which was a big achievement for a romantic drama featuring debutants. Now, in the latest development, it has made a much-awaited rocking entry into the 500 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office in 19 days?

In India, despite Mahavatar Narsimha going strong, the romantic drama is enjoying its own run. Even Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2 are having their share of showcasing. Amid such a competition, it managed to score an estimated 2.65 crores on day 19. It saw a hike from day 18’s 2.5 crores due to discounted ticket rates.

Overall, Saiyaara has earned a staggering 310.65 crore net at the Indian box office so far. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 366.56 crores. Overseas, the film has sprung a big surprise as it has managed to amass an unbelievable 134 crore gross. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the 19-day worldwide box office collection stands at 500.56 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 310.65 crores

India gross – 366.56 crores

Overseas gross – 134 crores

Worldwide gross – 500.56 crores

With such a collection, Saiyaara has emerged as the first-ever Indian romantic film to earn 500 crores globally. Speaking about 2025, it’s the second film to achieve the feat after Chhaava.

Saiyaara puts Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan in danger in the overseas market!

In the overseas market, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer aims to dethrone Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan. Released in March, L2: Empuraan did a business of 142.25 crore gross, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in the overseas market in 2025. As we can see, the romantic drama is just 8.26 crores away from beating Mohanlal’s biggie. The feat is expected to be achieved by the end of the fourth weekend.

