Mahavatar Narsimha Crosses Sitaare Zameen Par Jumping 72 Spots On IMDb's Top 50 Films Globally

Mahavatar Narsimha, produced by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, has managed to create history with its box office numbers as the film is racing towards the 100 crore club. Now, it has also nailed another milestone on IMDb’s top 100 most popular films globally!

Saiyaara Rules The List!

Currently, the top 100 most popular films on IMDb globally are ruled by The Naked Gun at number 1. However, the number one Indian film on the list is Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, which has claimed a spot in the top 20 as it sits at number 16 comfortably, above Jurassic World: Rebirth!

Mahavatar Narsimha In The Top 5 Indian Films

Mahavatar Narsimha is the fifth most popular Indian film on IMDb’s top 100 global films. Globally, it stands at number 31, exactly below I Know What You Did Last Summer and above Avatar: Fire and Ash. Mahavatar Narsimha jumped by almost 72 spots to claim the 31st rank in the top 50 list!

Six Indian Films In The Global List

Interestingly, six Indian films made their way to the global list of IMDb’s most popular 100 films. However, all the films are in Hindi and belong to Bollywood which is a rarity after so long! Housefull 5 re-entered the list after its arrival on OTT recently.

Saiyaara – Global Rank 16 Son Of Sardaar 2 – Global Rank 27 Dhadak 2 – Global Rank 28 Mahavatar Narsimha – Global Rank 31 Sitaare Zameen Par – Global Rank 74 Housefull 5 – Global Rank 96

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Rated 9.5 on IMDb and directed by Ashwin Kumar, the official synopsis of the animated mythological film running brilliantly in the theaters says, “The demon Hiranyakashyap seeks revenge on Vishnu and declares himself a god. His son Prahlad remains devoted to Vishnu. Vishnu manifests as Narsimha to defeat the demon and restore balance.”

