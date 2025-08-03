The cast for Nitish Tiwari’s movie Ramayan is out, and while everyone knows the hype Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have, one more character has sparked excitement among fans. If multiple reports are to be believed, Mohit Raina has been approached to play the role of Lord Shiva. Now, this has caused excitement among his fans who would love to see him be their “Mahadev” yet again.

Mohit Raina has played the role of Mahadev (Lord Shiva) in the 2011 television show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, which catapulted him to fame. He was not only loved, he was also revered. This reputation is carrying forward, as he is reportedly set to reprise his role as Shiva in high-profile projects, such as Nitesh Tiwari’s big-budget film, Ramayana.

Reasons Why Mohit Raina Is Perfect For Role of Lord Shiva

Here are some reasons why we want to see him as Lord Shiva again:

Physical Transformation: Mohit Raina worked really hard to change his body, losing extra weight from his modeling days to build a strong, fit physique. More than just muscles, his chiselled features and charismatic presence visually matched the traditional depictions of Lord Shiva, which made him connect with the audience instantly.

Dedication to the Role: Lord Shiva was a cosmic dancer. Mohit learned classical dance forms like Kathak to add authenticity to the role. His tandava and dance with Sati in the serial are captivating.

Voice and Dialogue Delivery: Mohit’s voice carried so much weight without sounding like he was trying too hard. It was like every line that he said hit you right in the heart. His voice was soothing and calmed his audience who listened to his dialogues with rapt attention.

Expression and Presence: From serene meditation and cosmic poise to fierce Rudra-like wrath, Mohit Raina mastered a range of emotions effortlessly. He portrayed sublime peace, burning anger, meditative calm, and joyous celebration with such conviction that audiences used to have a surreal television experience.

Chemistry with Co-actors: Mohit Raina had fantastic chemistry with co-actors, especially those playing Sati, Parvati. His strong screen presence, almost magnetic, enhanced his chemistry with other characters, too.

Spiritual Depth: You know what makes Mohit even more perfect as Lord Shiva? He is very down-to-earth and humble off-screen. When you see that side of him, it’s easier to connect with his portrayal because you feel like he truly respects the role.

Connection With Audience: Mohit Raina’s portrayal of Lord Shiva was so real that it blurred the lines for the audience. In a podcast, Mohit spoke about various fan experiences and how a very old woman tried to touch his feet to seek blessings. Even Anupam Kher’s mother, Dulari, would almost place a garland on the television screen and take off her shoes while watching the show, the Times of India stated.

Mohit Raina balanced Shiva’s many sides like the yogi who meditates in silence, the cosmic dancer who shakes the universe, the destroyer of evil, and the loving husband effortlessly. When you watch him act, you don’t just see an actor playing a god—you feel like you are witnessing a legend come to life. And honestly, that’s what makes all the difference.

