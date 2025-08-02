Dhadak 2, the much-awaited romance drama of this year, has finally landed in the theaters. It has been getting rave responses from the audience, especially the fresh pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. While the critics have always praised Triptii for her acting chops, Siddhant is a revelation in this movie. Together, they have emerged as the soul of this movie, and here’s what the netizens are saying about this on-screen duo on social media. Scroll below for the deets.

Siddhant got his breakthrough with Gully Boy, where he featured in a supporting role alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kalki Koechlin. For his performance, he won the Filmfare for Best Supporting Actor. He has since played various roles, including the coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Meanwhile, Triptii has been a charmer since Laila Majnu and showcased her acting prowess in Bulbbul and Qala.

Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri in Dhadak 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri play the leading roles of Neelesh and Vidhi in the recently released Dhadak 2. They are at the center of the gritty romance drama, and their chemistry acts as the emotional anchor of the film. Fans and critics are lauding the pairing for its authenticity and emotional resonance, making it the film’s most compelling element.

Here’s how netizens on X [formerly Twitter] are reacting to Siddhant and Triptii’s pairing and performances

A user writes, “Loved to see #TriptiDimri make a statement that she can play well as a great actor and can also portray herself as a good eye candy on the screen.. I could see the Bulbul waali Tripti Dimri back on screen..Great acting, Great expressions, Great Work!!” Speaking of Siddhant, the page wrote, “This is #SiddhantChaturvedi ‘s career best performance.. The way he acts and puts out his dialogues connects you to the character very well.. When he gets oppressed in the film he needs no dialogue his expressions are enough to convey what he’s feeling.”

Another user said, “It’s is a hard-hitting, entertaining ride that surpasses expectations. With a poignant love story at its core, the film delves into intense drama. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri deliver impressive performances. Overall, Dhadak2 is a must-watch.”

“This one is Beyond Imagination What a performance by all the Starcast especially bow to the Leads #TriptiiDimri & #SiddhantChaturvedi both are absolutely amazing to thier parts,” wrote another fan.

One user stated, “What a Brilliant Performance of @tripti_dimri23 in #Dhadak2. You are Bestest & Greatest Actress Ever. Well done & Congratulations for a fabulous acting. Best Wishes to you for future & lots of love.”

RFilmsNews wrote, “Thanks to the brilliant performances of #SiddhantChaturvedi and #TriptiiDimri and the excellent cinematography that brings their powerful story to life, #Dhadak2 is a must-watch. This is a film that stays in your mind long after the credits roll.”

And another fan said, “#Dhadak2Review: What starts as a tender love story slowly unravels into something deeper, and far more impactful. Siddhant is a revelation, and Triptii brings quiet fire. This one doesn’t just aim for your heart – it shakes you up. And #sidhantchaturvedi bin bole tumhari.”

Dhadak 2 will be another breakthrough in Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s careers. The romance drama was released on August 1.

