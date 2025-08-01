Producer Deepshika Deshmukh’s daughter Diviyanaa marked a special milestone in her life. The little girl turned 10 years old, and on her birthday, Deepshikha shared a heartwarming moment on social media.

The producer took to Instagram to share a beautiful video of the 10-year-old serenely chanting many Mantras. The clip was shared with a heartfelt caption that read, “To our little light who chants with the wisdom of ages — happy birthday to the kindest, coolest one. We love you soooo much. Gonna be a double digit. God bless you. #10years.”

Bollywood Celebs Bestowed Their Blessings On Diviyanaa

Shortly after the video was posted, Bollywood celebrities showered blessings on the birthday girl. From aunt Genelia Deshmukh to actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, and Twinkle Khanna, several stars sent their warmest wishes to Diviyanaa, calling the young one a “little sunshine” and celebrating her entry into the much-awaited “double digits” of childhood.

Netizens Also Praised Deepshika Deshmukh’s Daughter

Not just celebrities, the video of Deepshika’s daughter also captured the attention of fans, friends, and netizens. Many were touched by the sight of the young birthday girl reciting the mantra with such serenity and focus. The comments section lit up with love, as people praised Divi’s “pure soul” and “radiant energy.”

The video showcased the values and traditions that the Deshmukh family cherishes. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over how peaceful and soulful the clip was, with many calling it “the most beautiful birthday post of the day.”

As Diviyanaa steps into a new decade of her life, the love pouring in from family, friends, and well-wishers online ensured that her 10th birthday was truly blissful.

