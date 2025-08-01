Ajay Devgn and Ravi Kishan’s Son of Sardaar 2 has finally hit the theaters today, and people are sharing their reviews on social media platforms. The film clashes with Dhadak 2 at the theaters, but both are from different genres and thus cater to different target audiences. Comedies are mostly successful ventures financially, but let’s find out what the mango people are thinking of this latest addition. Scroll below for more.

This Devgn-led flick is a stand-alone sequel to the 2012 action comedy Son of Sardaar, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. It features the fresh pairing of Ajay and Mrunal Thakur. This is also the posthumous film of Mukul Dev, and the supporting cast also includes Sanjay Mishra.

What is Son of Sardaar 2 about?

Son of Sardaar 2 follows a man who fakes being a war hero to assist a couple in gaining their parents’ approval of their marriage. According to reports, Sanjay Dutt was initially set to reprise his role from the previous film, but could not do so for some reason. There are mixed reviews on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter] for this Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer action-comedy.

Check out the X [formerly Twitter] reviews of Son of Sardaar 2:

Film enthusiast Asad writes, “A full-on #AjayDevgn show with desi comedy and family drama. #MrunalThakur looks stunning and delivers a solid performance. Some scenes feel stretched, but overall it’s a fun ride that gives the same entertainment as part one.”

#SonOfSardaar2 Review : ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ A full-on #AjayDevgn show with desi comedy and family drama. #MrunalThakur looks stunning and delivers a solid performance. Some scenes feel stretched, but overall it’s a fun ride that gives the same entertainment as part one. Recommended 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/gp4em26vun — Asad (@KattarAaryan) July 31, 2025

Another critic said, “It’s a light-hearted entertainer that blends emotion, drama, and comedy in the right proportions. Set against a vibrant Punjabi backdrop and shot extensively in the scenic landscapes of Scotland, the film offers a breezy watch that doesn’t demand much from the audience. It’s clean, stress-free, and most importantly, free of any vulgarity & original plotline.. a rare plus point in today’s comic films.” Check out the full review below:

#SonOfSardaar2 – Review It’s a light-hearted entertainer that blends emotion, drama, and comedy in the right proportions. Set against a vibrant Punjabi backdrop and shot extensively in the scenic landscapes of Scotland, the film offers a breezy watch that doesn’t demand much… pic.twitter.com/LSdPmfQUnC — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) August 1, 2025



Social media influencer Suryakant Dholakandi calling it “A Friendly Family Entertainer,” wrote, “#SonOfSardaar2 has his old gags alive to make you tickle everytime. #AjayDevgn as Jassi is quite promising. Entire cast is satisfying. The only minor flaws lie in the screenplay but a fun BRAINROT.”

#SonOfSardaar2Review: A FRIENDLY FAMILY ENTERTAINER. 😎🔥 Rating: 3.5*/5 #SonOfSardaar2 has his old gags alive to make you tickle everytime. #AjayDevgn as Jassi is quite promising. Entire cast is satisfying. The only minor flaws lie in the screenplay but a fun BRAINROT. 😉❤️ pic.twitter.com/fey3wP6yTb — Suryakant Dholakhandi (@maadalaadlahere) August 1, 2025

YouTuber Ravi Chaudhury said, “#AjayDevgn is back with his desi swag, comedy timing, and powerful screen presence. The film blends family drama, action, and emotional moments while keeping the light-hearted Punjabi flavor alive. #MrunalThakur adds charm and delivers a strong performance that balances Ajay’s dominating presence. The chemistry between the leads works well, and supporting cast adds good laughs.”

⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️ #SonOfSardaar2 Review:#AjayDevgn is back with his desi swag, comedy timing, and powerful screen presence. The film blends family drama, action, and emotional moments while keeping the light-hearted Punjabi flavor alive. 🔥 #MrunalThakur adds charm and delivers a… pic.twitter.com/TlBRepYbh7 — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) July 31, 2025

Another user wrote, “#SonOfSardaar2 is a hilarious family entertainer with a few dull moments. SOS2 packed with comedy and emotions. #AjayDevgn’s comic avatar is outstanding while @mrunal0801is outstanding as expected and the rest of the cast is also good. (3.5/5)”

#SonOfSardaar2 is a hilarious family entertainer with a few dull moments. SOS2 packed with comedy and emotions. #AjayDevgn‘s comic avatar is outstanding while @mrunal0801 is outstanding as expected and the rest of the cast is also good. (3.5/5) #SonOfSardaar2Review pic.twitter.com/2aExpHgwqY — Afroj Hussain (@TheAfroj) August 1, 2025

And, “It’s a wonderful movie, lots of comedy, lots of laughing moment, it’s a completely family entertainers,” wrote yet another film buff.

#SonOfSardaar2 – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It’s a wonderful movie, lots of comedy, lots of laughing moment, it’s a completely family entertainers. A must watch 🔥 #SonOfSardaar2review #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/U6KpAT5CTH — Samuel (@MrleoNLleoX) August 1, 2025

One person wrote, “Loved the movie. All comedy scenes are super funny. Hats off to @ajaydevgn & @ravikishann for hitting it out of park with their acting.”

Just Finished #SonOfSardaar2 My Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Loved the movie. All comedy scenes are super funny Hats off to @ajaydevgn & @ravikishann for hitting it out of park with their acting Whole Theatre was having a laughter riot Must Watch with your Family#SonOfSardaar2Review — PREM (@nawaabshahab) August 1, 2025

Cine Hub wrote, “#AjayDevgn is becoming what Akshay Kumar used to be — that is, a film with ZERO EFFORT, FULL-ON SLEEPWALK & POOR ACTING.”

#SonOfSardaar2Review ~ WORST FILM OF THE YEAR! Rating: ⭐️½#AjayDevgn is becoming what Akshay Kumar used to be — that is, a film with ZERO EFFORT, FULL-ON SLEEPWALK & POOR ACTING 😬#SonOfSardaar2 is something that’s gonna give you a HEADACHE right from the first scene to the… pic.twitter.com/kbHaNVf4Pg — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) August 1, 2025

Followed by, “It is a loud, logic-less ride that tries too hard to be funny — and fails harder. No story, forced comedy, and recycled action scenes make it a sequel no one asked for. Even Ajay Devgn looks like he’s bored. Pure torture wrapped in dhol beats.”

Movie Review 🍿 Watched Son of Sardar 2 !!! It is a loud, logic-less ride that tries too hard to be funny — and fails harder. No story, forced comedy, and recycled action scenes make it a sequel no one asked for. Even Ajay Devgn looks like he’s bored. Pure torture wrapped in… pic.twitter.com/yidmuIvNZ4 — CineCrick (@Cinecrik) August 1, 2025

And, “#SOS2 misfires big time despite some hilarious segment and cheerful parodies. One of the weakest and out of the context sequels in Bollywood.”

#SonOfSardaar2 Review: PAKISTAN ZINDAABAAD! RATING – ⭐⭐ 2/5* Respect for #Housefull5🫡

At least, it wasn't Pro-Pakistani#SOS2 misfires big time despite some hilarious segment and cheerful parodies. One of the weakest and out of the context sequels in Bollywood. #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/tCvige0h2V — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) August 1, 2025

Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan starrer Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, was released on August 1. Check out our review of the film here.

