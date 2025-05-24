Actor Mukul Dev who is known for his work in Son Of Sardar 2, K Street Pali Hill, Gharwali Uparwali has passed away at the age of 54. The reason of his death is still not known and his family including his actor brother Rahul Dev is yet to issue an official statement regarding the same.

His passing has come as a shock to his friends and family. Actress Deepshikha Nagpal mourned his demise and paid tribute to the actor through her Instagram account. His friend Vindu Dara Singh also expressed grief on X.

Mukul Dev’s Reason For Death

Talking to Aaj Tak, Vindu Dara Singh confirmed Mukul Dev’s death and informed that the actor had not been keeping well for the past few days and was in the hospital. He had distanced himself from everyone after his parents passed away and was not in touch with people. In fact, he did not step out of his house much! However, the actor’s immediate reason for death is still not known.

OG Fear Factor Host!

Many might not know, but the actor was the first host of the stunt based reality show, Fear Factor, which later turned popular after Colors TV acquired its rights and called it Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Mukul hosted the initial season of the show, before it turned Khatron Ke Khiladi. He gained stardom with his television show Gharwali Uparwali!

Starred In 20 Films!

The actor was to be launched by Amitabh Bachchan’s production house ABCL in a film titled Naam Kya Hain. It was shot and completed, but was never released. It starred Mukul Dev, Sucheta, Supriya, Mahesh Thakur. Apart from this, the actor starred in as many as 20 films in the 90s including a film called Kashmir Hamara Hai where he replaced Sunny Deol and his brother Rahul Dev replaced Suniel Shetty! But all 20 films were shelved!

Taking to his X account, Vindu Dara Singh shared a video and wrote, “Rest in peace, my brother Mukul Dev! The time spent with you will always be cherished, and Son Of Sardaar 2 will be your swansong, where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!

Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing ! pic.twitter.com/oyj4j7kqGU — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 24, 2025

Koimoi extends its condolences to the grieving family and friends in such testing times.

Must Read: “Maut Mubarak Ho Meena Kumari,” When Nargis Hearbreakingly Revealed How Dharmendra Was The Reason For Pakeezah Actress’s Slow Death!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News