Parveen Babi was one of the boldest stars of Indian Cinema who made Bohemian style look cool even before it was a thing. The actress, however, died a lonely death and was found three days after her death when neighbors started smelling her rotten body in a locked flat and informed the police!

Before she died, the Amar Akbar Anthony actress was said to have a very sad state of mental health, which was not dealt with medically. Her last meeting with a friend confirms the same. However, Shekhar Suman denied the vast claims about the actress, losing her sanity when he interviewed her for the last time!

Parveen Babi’s Last Interview

Parveen Babi herself scheduled her last interview with Shekhar Suman for his show Simply Shekhar! The actress herself called the Heeramandi actor and requested an interview. Shekhar Suman recalled in an interview with Siddharth Kannand, “One day, I got a call, ‘Shekhar, this is Parveen Babi. You’re so good, dear. Can I be on your show’?”

However, when Shekhar Suman was getting ready for the interview, he received another request from the Deewaar actress. She wanted to conduct the interview at her home.

Shekhar was overjoyed, and they began making plans for the interview. But at the last minute, she said that she wouldn’t be able to make it to the studio, and requested Shekhar to conduct the interview at her house.”

Shekhar Suman confessed the interview went insane at a point, so much so that he had to edit out portions. The actor said, “Everything they used to say about her, it was all lies. ‘Woh paagal ho chuki hain, ajeeb sa behave karti hain. She was normal. Although, midway through the interview, she started saying some things that made me uncomfortable. She started saying things that I didn’t want to hear about certain people. I didn’t stop her, but I edited them out later because there was no proof for what she was saying, and it wouldn’t have been right to believe a one-sided narrative.”

Last Meeting With A Friend

Journalist Vinod Pandey, in one of his interviews with Wild Films India, recalled his last meeting with ‘friend’ Parveen Babi. He recalled, “I was there for three hours, and she kept showing things ki darling ye dekho mere yahan microphone laga hai. She kept saying she was on a mission to expose people who were going to ruin India, and they were led by this certain person from our industry. I was mostly baffled that, mere liye, this was not the script I was prepared for! Not because of what she’s saying but because of what I’m seeing.”

Parveen Babi died lonely. Her family refused to take her body, which was found in a heartbreaking state in her flat three days after her death. Finally, it was her three ex-partners, Mahesh Bhatt, Kabir Bedi, and Danny Denzongpa, who came together for her final rites, which were performed by Bhatt!

Parveen Babi still lives in the hearts of her fans.

