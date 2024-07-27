When Mahesh Bhatt Quit Ghulam & Claimed Aamir Khan's 'Perfection Is An Illness'

They say with time, people mature. And it seems like Mahesh Bhatt has also matured way more than he was in the ’90s. At least, his recent statement on Aamir Khan proves this. Mahesh Bhatt recently disclosed in an interview that he walked out of Aamir Khan’s Ghulam after the superstar asked one question.

Aamir, consumed by the character and the world of Ghulam, was increasingly demanding. He wanted Bhatt’s undivided attention, a complete surrender to the film’s vision, and asked if he could dedicate his life to Ghulam.

Mahesh Bhatt decided to walk out of the film and said, “I don’t think movies mean that much to me that I can dedicate my entire life to it.” He also admits to praising the film, which was later directed by Vikram Bhatt. Talking to the Indian Express, Bhatt said, When I saw Ghulam, I announced on stage that he made a better film than I could.”

Aamir Khan’s Perfection An Illness?

However, when Mahesh Bhatt actually walked out of Ghulam, he was spitting fire everywhere. After he was mad at Aamir’s interference in his filmmaking, he quit and in an old interview with WildFilmsIndia the director even mentioned the reason for quitting the film. He even called the experience of working with Aamir’ not pleasant.’

In the interview, Mahesh Bhatt said, “When a man is burdened by his greatness, that burden is shared by people around him. Economically, that is very difficult, especially if you’re making movies with reasonable budgets. You can strive for excellence but not perfection. Perfection is an illness. Excellence can be achieved through hard work because this isn’t a scientific or legal document. It’s all about interpretation. And I felt that we weren’t seeing eye-to-eye and that we should not carry on this relationship.”

Shah Rukh Khan – The OG Choice

It was not Aamir Khan but Shah Rukh Khan who was the OG choice for the film. However, SRK walked out of the film knowing it would be directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who gave the DDLJ superstar two disasters – Chahat and Duplicate. Later, Aamir Khan stepped in and worked with Mahesh Bhatt in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. However, he became too involved in the Ghulam and Bhatt’s making process and could not tolerate this interference.

Pooja Bhatt Walked Out

Earlier, it was Pooja Bhatt who was the lead actress in the film. But she wanted to focus on being a producer and as soon as her father stepped down as the director, even she decided to move on. For a brief time it was rumored that Sushmita Sen was also considered for the role but since she was going through a rough relationship patch with new director Vikram Bhatt, the film finally fell in Rani Mukherji’s lap.

Ghulam, which starred Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherji, was finally released on June 19, 1998. The film was a box office success.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rani Mukerji Once Talked About Her ‘Pehla Pyaar’ Aamir Khan & How She Was Afraid To Look Him In The Eye During Ghulam Saying, “Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News