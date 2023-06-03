Rani Mukerji loves Aamir Khan! That’s it, that should be the news. At least the actress has confessed the same about a thousand times in various interviews. She had a crush on Aamir Khan ever since she saw him the first time on-screen, romancing Juhi Chawla in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. However, she didn’t know then that she would be cast opposite him in Ghulam.

During one of her interviews, the actress said, “I was 16-17 at the time. I had seen Aamir Khan on the big screen. Unko Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak mein dekh ke.. dil aise dhadka tha.” Aamir made his debut from the film opposite Juhi Chawla.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She later confessed that Aamir was her first love during an award show. Rani Mukerji was on stage receiving an award when she talked about her pehla pyaar, with Aamir Khan sitting in the audience. “Mujhe pehli baar pyaar hua tha Aamir Khan se,” she said with the crowd cheering her.

A fan video compilation on an Instagram account great_fans_of_aamir show confessions of the Ghulam actress, being fond of her co-star and crushing on him from various interviews. In another clip from The Kapil Sharma Show, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway actress said, “When I got a chance to do a romantic scene with him (Aamir) in Ghulam, I kept staring at his shoelaces. Mujhe aise darr lag raha tha ki aise aankhon mein dekh lu toh pyaar na ho jaye.”

Netizens reacted to the cute compilation and this honest admission of Rani Mukerji. A user wrote, “His gaze when she confessed that on stage!” Another user joked, “Trust me confessing about feelings doesn’t help at all.” Another user wrote, “The way Aamir smiled when she confessed on stage.”

Another user wrote a comment with fire emojis, “The chemistry of Rani Mukherjee and Amir Khan in Ghulam movie!” One more comment declared, “Their chemistry in Ghulam told it all about her love for Aamir.”

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑Aamir khan king👑 (@great_fans_of_aamir)

What do you feel about Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan and their chemistry in Ghulam. Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan After Denying An Affair With Rekha Got Extremely Angry On Jaya Bachchan For Serving Him Rice Instead Of Rotis [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News