Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) was released a decade ago and made millions of fans of its story, music and the chemistry between the lead characters Bunny and Naina. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the film also saw Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur play pivotal parts. But did you know the film could have starred Katrina Kaif?

As per a recent report, Kat was not only approached but her dates were also locked before she decided not to do the film. Read on to know all about her being approached for the part and why she said no to it later.

Talking about Katrina Kaif being the original choice for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, ETimes quoted a source saying, “You’ve heard right. It was Katrina whom Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji approached to play the female lead Naina in YJHD. Katrina was finalized. Her dates were discussed and blocked. But then she suddenly decided not to do it.”

Revealing why Katrina Kaif backed out of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the source added, “Katrina was offered Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom 3. And the dates required by Aditya Chopra clashed with YJHD. Katrina had never worked with Aamir Khan before. After sleepless nights she picked Dhoom 3 over YJHD. Karan assured her it was okay, since Adi’s project was to Karan a family project.” Given the screen time she had in Dhoom 3, we bet, in hindsight, she felt she made a mistake giving up the part.

YJHD completed 10 years on May 31. The coming-of-age rom-com revolves around two people (Kabir ‘Bunny’ Thapar and Dr Naina Talwar) who meet during a trekking trip where one falls in love but refrains from expressing it, and the other lands his dream job. After years apart, they meet again at a bestie’s (Aditi Mehra Khanna) wedding, where feelings take centre stage, and they finally express them.

Do you think Katrina Kaif would have made a better Naina in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani when compared to the stellar performance Deepika Padukone gave? Let us know in the comments.

